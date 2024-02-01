Socure digital ID platform approved by State of Texas

Identity verification provider Socure has announced that the state of Texas and Exeter Finance will use the Socure ID+ platform for onboarding.

Socure to support the state of Texas with digital identity verification services

The Socure ID+ Platform has been authorized by the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (TX-RAMP). State agencies can now use the platform for identity verification and fraud prevention as users access government services.

The state of Texas will implement the platform as part of a larger goal of implementing the digital ID infrastructure in the state. The platform will reduce the need for manual verification and can help state and federal governments reach groups that have been historically underserved by legacy systems.

Socure’s platform can auto-approve up to 94 percent of hard-to-identify individuals such as Gen Z, millennials, and those who are new to the country.

Socure is “well on [its] way to reaching full approval at the federal level through [its] progress toward FedRAMP Moderate authorization,” according to Matt Thompson, senior VP and general manager of the public sector at Socure. “We look forward to partnering with state agencies in Texas to safeguard identities and prevent fraud using Socure’s advanced AI technologies.”

Socure announced it received StateRAMP authorization in January and anticipates completing full FedRAMP Moderate authorization in 2024. It joins NEC Corporation of America as a company offering a TX-RAMP authorized product.

Exeter Finance to use Socure ID+ Platform for customer onboarding

Socure announced that indirect auto finance company Exeter Finance LLC will use the Socure ID+ Platform for customer onboarding to enhance risk management and customer experience.

The Socure ID+ platform reduces false positives by 13x and reduces third party and synthetic identity fraud by up to 95 percent.

“We’re thrilled about the opportunity to make our customer onboarding process even more robust as we embark on this new partnership with Socure,” said Tony Kutiper, Executive VP of origination. “It’s imperative now more than ever to continue to enhance our verification safeguards and increase our vigilance wherever we can as the abilities of AI continue to expand.”

