Facial recognition coming to home venue of Adelaide United Football Club

A third stadium in Australia has implemented facial recognition as an enhanced security measure. A release says Cooper’s Stadium, located in Adelaide and home to Adelaide United Football Club, will launch the program at the A-League Pride Cup match between Adelaide United and Melbourne Victory on March 9. The biometrics vendor is not specified.

The stadium hosted the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023, which was preceded by AU$53 million (~US$35m) worth of upgrades to the venue. Representatives say adding facial recognition to the building’s security portfolio will ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for attendees, players and staff.

“We constantly review and update our match day operations and delivery – we want all fans, no matter who they support, to have a positive, fun and safe day out,” says Martin Radcliffe, CEO of Adelaide Venue Management (AVM), which owns Coopers.

The home club is also on board.

“We welcome and are delighted that Coopers Stadium is implementing enhanced security measures this season,” says Nathan Kosmina, CEO of Adelaide United. “We frequently engage with our members and fans regarding stadium security to understand how we can best continue to provide a safe and family-friendly environment for everyone attending our A-League matches.”

Coopers Stadium joins AAMI Park in Melbourne and Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on the list of major Australian sports facilities that have adopted facial recognition technology.

Says Kosmina, “this increased security investment, coupled with the State Government’s $53 million upgrades ahead of last year’s hugely successful FIFA Women’s World Cup, underscores AVM and Adelaide United’s commitment to ensuring the safety of fans as a priority, while fostering an electrifying atmosphere at what is the best football stadium in Australia.”

Facial recognition has been gaining traction at stadiums across Europe, as nations consider its benefits as a way to deter unruly fan behavior.

