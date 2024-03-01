Kansas schools license Indicio Proven for verified transcripts, education records

Seattle-headquartered Indicio, which provides open source digital ID for “trusted digital ecosystems”, has issued a release to announce a new partnership with United School Administrators of Kansas (USA Kansas), representing eight school administrator associations and more than 2,000 administrators across the state.

In effect, the partnership will enable Kansas schools to provide safeguarded digital educational results and assessments with ID verification for assured security and privacy, using Indicio’s flagship verification product, Indicio Proven. Per the release, with a license for Indico Proven, USA Kansas will be able to quickly issue and verify transcript records for professional development training opportunities and issue verifiable learner records using the Open Badges 3.0 specification.

Indicio says the partnership marks the kickoff of an aggressive strategy to advance the adoption of verifiable data technology in the education sector.

“Across the education sector, we’ve seen a growing need for user-friendly tools to make it easier to share reliable information,” says Heather Dahl, CEO of Indicio. “Now, USA Kansas is delivering on that need – an example of the outstanding services and advocacy it provides educators in its state and an example to educators across the nation. Indicio is proud to provide it with the tools to deliver the efficient, user-friendly experiences and authentic data that today’s students and businesses demand.”

Jerry Henn, Assistant Executive Director, USA Kansas, says it is “excited to use Indicio Proven to make it easier to transmit learning transcripts and reduce the complexities associated with verification of information and data related to their educational achievements.”

