OpenCRVS launches new version, resources and partner program to boost ecosystem

OpenCRVS has released a new version of its digital civil registration platform and launched a pair of initiatives to build up the ecosystem around it, announced in a series of LinkedIn posts.

A Skills-Building Program provides free documentation and video tutorials. They provide an overview of what civil registration and vital statistics (CRVS) systems do and how they work, what makes them effective and the unique value proposition of OpenCRVS as a Digital Public Good. The resources also cover product specifications, technical issues like architecture, standards, security and interoperability, default configuration and system setup.

A new Implementation Partner Programme is designed to enable organizations to lead and support OpenCRVS implementations at scale. The program consists of the Skills Building Programme plus an accreditation assessment. Members of the partner program’s first accreditation cohort include Beyond Essential Systems, Bevolv, Protean eGov Technologies, Technoforte Software Pvt. Ltd., and ST Digital.

OpenCRVS v1.4.0 has new capabilities for automated environment provisioning, backup and restoration. It also features two-factor authentication on SSH (Secure Shell) access via Google Authenticator and support for the combination of VPN and Bastion hosts or “jump” servers for enhanced security. The developer experience has been upgraded with continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines.

The Version 1.4 release is also accompanied by a new batch of step-by-step how-to videos posted to YouTube.

A minor patch for OpenCRVS v1.3 was also released last week.

This week, OpenCRVS is participating in MOSIP Connect in Addis Ababa.

biometrics | civil registration | CRVS | digital identity | government services | identity management | legal identity | OpenCRVS