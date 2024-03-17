FB pixel

Political campaigns could lose more than donations if they don’t secure their data

| Jim Nash
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Elections
Political campaigns could lose more than donations if they don’t secure their data
 

The focus on dangers posed by AI for U.S. elections this year is understandable, but it might overshadow more mundane ID authentication risks that are nonetheless critical.

A poll paid for by authentication hardware vendor Yubico and a federal elections nonprofit advocacy group indicates that 85 percent of respondents lack high confidence that political campaigns can effectively shield their personal data.

Michael Kaiser, CEO of Defending Digital Campaigns, a nonprofit supplying free security tools and resources to campaigns, said the organizations this year “risk not only losing valuable data, but losing voters.”

The survey was carried out by market research firm OnePoll and collected the views of 2,000 registered votes.

Forty-two percent of respondents who had donated money to a campaign said they would seriously reconsider giving again if they hear that the organization had been hacked. They might even not vote for the campaign’s candidate.

Half of all respondents told pollsters that they received text or email come-ons that they suspect of being part of a phishing campaign.

Forty percent want campaigns to operate more responsibly — employ multifactor authentication and train staff when not to cooperate with a data request, for example.

Yubico says it has donated “tens of thousands” of security keys to Defending Digital Campaigns and related organizations to preserve the integrity of voting in the U.S.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Biometrics pilots and protocol interoperability set up scale-ups

Partnerships making biometrics work across protocols and expanding pilot projects are common elements across many of the most-read articles on…

 

Worldcoin security audit shows safe biometrics handling, limited data collection

A security assessment by Trail of Bits says Worldcoin’s software for biometrics collection with its orb devices is sound from…

 

Yoti face biometrics ready for businesses facing age verification laws, says CEO

Age estimation and face matching are hot products for digital identity and biometrics providers. Governments are cracking down on unrestricted…

 

Tennessee’s proposed digital ID bill not necessary for mDL launch

Recently proposed legislation to establish a digital ID in the state of Tennessee may not have been necessary, while users…

 

Ukrainian digital ID app Diia goes open-source

Ukraine wants to make it easier for other countries to build up their digital identity ecosystems and to help them…

 

Nigeria, Rwanda use digital ID for social welfare payments

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu recently directed officials to use the national digital ID system to enable the accurate identification of…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events