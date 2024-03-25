UK outlines digital development strategy for developing nations

Digital public infrastructure (DPI), including the international digital identity for development project, will be one of the central priorities of the United Kingdom’s new digital development strategy for low and middle-income nations.

The seven-year strategy, published last week by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, outlines plans to help develop digital technologies in four priority areas. Aside from DPI, these include developing connectivity in remote low-income areas, boosting the inclusion of women in the digital world and supporting the growth of artificial intelligence technology. The last task will include establishing at least eight responsible AI research labs at African universities by 2030 and helping to develop regulatory frameworks for AI.

The outlined plans, covering the period from 2024 to 2030, include sharing the UK’s experience in DPI and digitizing public services with developing countries.

“We will leverage the UK experience of DPI for public or regulated services (health, transport, banking, land registries, etc.) based on the significant demand for this expertise from developing countries and riding the momentum on DPI generated by the G20 India presidency of 2023,” the document states.

The UK aims to support the development of DPI based on digital public goods (DPGs), i.e. open source, open data, open standards and open models, which have the potential to reduce costs and duplication, and increase interoperability.

Proving one’s identity is essential for access to rights and services, the strategy notes. The country plans to continue its support for digital identity solutions, including through the Identification for the Development Programme (ID4D) project, implemented by the World Bank.

The ID4D initiative seeks to improve access to identification systems and has so far provided technical advice to over 30 countries on digital identity. The support has helped countries such as Ethiopia, Somalia, Rwanda and Nigeria adopt legislation related to digital ID and data protection.

