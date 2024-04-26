FB pixel

Criticisms as Uganda orders ID verification for digital financial transactions of $260 and above

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Financial Services  |  ID for All
Criticisms as Uganda orders ID verification for digital financial transactions of $260 and above
 

A recent directive by the Bank of Uganda (BoU) for all digital financial transactions of one million Ugandan shilling ($260) and above to be completed upon the presentation of a government-issued ID document has sparked diverse reactions.

Critics say the move announced this month by the country’s central bank will bring about several challenges and slow down business given that many citizens in the country do not have ID cards.

On Aril 19, the BoU announced in a message on its X account that following a surge in digital payments fraud, it was forced to compel authorized operators to comply with certain regulatory requirements.

“Mobile money systems have occasionally been the target of cybercrime carried out by agents working with criminals,” a part of the message reads.

It said in compliance with Section 55(1)b of the National Payments Systems Act, 2020, and Regulation 7 (h) of the National Payment Systems (Agents) Regulations, 2021, all financial transactions involving Ugx. 1,000,000 [$260] or more that are carried out at authorized agent locations and operator centers on digital financial service platforms must be completed after the holder’s identity has been verified.

The verification, the BoU mentioned, has to be done using a valid national ID card or a passport for Ugandans, a refugee ID/attestation letter, or an alien ID for foreigners living in the East African country.

Local outlet Nile Post reports that while the move has been appreciated by some citizens as one of the ways of curbing the increasing rate of digital money fraud, others fear it would open up a window for new problems especially for those who do not have any of those government-issued identity documents.

A cybersecurity expert quoted by the outlet fears the directive could also lead to “a risk of forgery with national ID cards.” This fear aligns with findings of a Smile ID report released early this year which indicate that fraudsters seeking access to financial services usually try to bypass onboarding protocols using compromised government-issued IDs which are the cornerstone of ID verification in most digital transactions.

Uganda is planning to begin mass citizen enrollment for new generation biometric national ID cards from June.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Airport biometrics bans proposed in US state and federal legislation

Biometric access control and airport security screening company Clear is facing legislative pushback in California from lawmakers who say that…

 

Governance framework key to trust that enables data-driven policymaking

The UNDP publication Development Advocate has published a new article by Tariq Malik, former chairman of Pakistan’s National Database and…

 

French data regulator sees 35% more privacy complaints

The European Union’s AI Act, age verification and keeping biometrics out of surveillance during the Paris Olympics were among the…

 

Is it time for an integrated African digital identity?

A leading politician in Kenya is calling for the establishment of an integrated African digital identity in order to foster…

 

Login.gov Deputy Director Hanna Kim to assume top role in May

The serving deputy director of Technology Transformation Services (TTS)’ Login.gov site will take the helm as director next month, as…

 

Fingerprint Cards transitions and Supercom on a streak in biometrics providers’ year-ends

Year-end financial results for biometrics providers Fingerprint Cards and Supercom show a stark contrast in momentum, while BIO-key’s delayed results…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS