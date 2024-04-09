Dutch cities consider biometric checks to stop rising passport, ID fraud

Several municipalities in the Netherlands want to use biometric identity verification to prevent fraud, but it’s unclear whether this conflicts with privacy legislation, according to Nos.

For identity verification, a person submits a face scan which is then compared to the photo on their passport or license to confirm their identity. The identity document is also checked for authenticity.

The verification process is already being used for checking in at airports, but cities like Almere and Utrechtse Heuvelrug, among others, are considering implementing the system for applying for a passport or driving license in light of increasing rates of fraud. The use of face image morphing on identity documents is currently a rising threat to verification, and live on-the-spot enrollment can mitigate these attacks.

A spokesperson for Utrechtse Heuvelrug said testing needs to be done before a decision on the matter is made, and it’s unclear how long biometric data will be stored in these systems.

The Dutch Association for Civil Affairs suggests other municipalities are considering the system, noting that there is not currently a legal basis for the use of face biometrics.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior says that if cities want to use identity verification with face biometrics, “this is on their own initiative and under their own responsibility. To test whether the use complies with privacy legislation, these municipalities should do a risk analysis.”

Article Topics

biometrics | face biometrics | face morphing | fraud prevention | identity document | Netherlands