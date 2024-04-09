FB pixel

Dutch cities consider biometric checks to stop rising passport, ID fraud

| Bianca Gonzalez
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Facial Recognition
Dutch cities consider biometric checks to stop rising passport, ID fraud
 

Several municipalities in the Netherlands want to use biometric identity verification to prevent fraud, but it’s unclear whether this conflicts with privacy legislation, according to Nos.

For identity verification, a person submits a face scan which is then compared to the photo on their passport or license to confirm their identity. The identity document is also checked for authenticity.

The verification process is already being used for checking in at airports, but cities like Almere and Utrechtse Heuvelrug, among others, are considering implementing the system for applying for a passport or driving license in light of increasing rates of fraud. The use of face image morphing on identity documents is currently a rising threat to verification, and live on-the-spot enrollment can mitigate these attacks.

A spokesperson for Utrechtse Heuvelrug said testing needs to be done before a decision on the matter is made, and it’s unclear how long biometric data will be stored in these systems.

The Dutch Association for Civil Affairs suggests other municipalities are considering the system, noting that there is not currently a legal basis for the use of face biometrics.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior says that if cities want to use identity verification with face biometrics, “this is on their own initiative and under their own responsibility. To test whether the use complies with privacy legislation, these municipalities should do a risk analysis.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Entrust completes Onfido acquisition, Vision-Box and Amadeus close deal

Months after an initial agreement, it’s finally confirmed that the authentication company Entrust has acquired the selfie biometrics provider Onfido….

 

Worldcoin adds privacy protection and age restriction, criticized in LATAM

Worldcoin has announced the addition of data privacy protection features, apparently in response to allegations that minors’ biometrics had been…

 

Is digital privacy about to become a basic right in the United States?

Federal lawmakers in the U.S. have proposed bipartisan legislation that, for the first time, “sets clear, national data privacy rights…

 

Age assurance standards progress towards consensus, away from ‘biometrics’

Age assurance processes like facial age estimation do not require the isolation and processing of personal identifiers, unlike biometric identification….

 

Ethiopia announces procurement process for digital ID support hardware

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Innovation and Technology has issued a procurement notice for the supply, installation and maintenance of infrastructure hardware…

 

Confusion as Nigeria national ID cards multiply

There’ve been mixed reactions in Nigeria after the federal government unveiled plans to introduce a new multi-purpose national digital ID…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events