Ethio Telecom sets 1M-per-month Fayda digital ID registration target

Ethio Telecom, the biggest mobile telecommunications company in Ethiopia, says it is using its network of service centers and industry partners across the country to drive up Fayda national digital ID registration.

In a news release, the state-owned telco says it plans to issue one million digital IDs per month and 32 million of the 90 million target the country intends to meet by 2028.

Already, the company is carrying out the digital ID registration in 29 cities across the country, with plans of extending its services to other regions.

Apart from its service centers, Ethio Telecom says it is also using its franchise outlets and other partners to speed up the process.

It has called on Ethiopians who are five years of age and above, and who have not yet registered for a digital ID, to show up at its service centers or partner agents and enroll for the ID which is important for accessing important services.

Citizens from all walks of life, be they residents of urban and rural settings, students, civil servants, those at centers hosting forcibly displaced persons, social intervention programs beneficiaries and foreigners with legal residence status in the country, are all encouraged to register.

Another important information from Ethio Telecom is that those going for registration should remember to take along a valid proof of their home address and other supportive documents like the Kebele ID, a valid driver’s license or a passport.

Ethio Telecom also used its ID registration announcement to emphasize the importance of digital ID, re-echoing what the country’s PM said recently that the ID is a critical player in efforts to reach the goals of the Digital Ethiopia 2025 Strategy.

A procurement notice issued by the government for the supply, installation and maintenance of infrastructure hardware and associated IT components to be used by the country’s digital ID support project closed on April 10.

