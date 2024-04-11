FB pixel

IN Groupe races to rescue of Eurotunnel with 224 biometric kiosks ahead of EES launch

| Chris Burt
Eurotunnel is installing biometric kiosks specially designed for Eurotunnel deployment by IN Groupe at access points on either side of the English channel’s international border.

The EU’s Entry/Exit System (EES) is scheduled to take effect on October 6, and both French and UK authorities and transport operators have warned that border crossings will be slowed down by the new biometrics capture requirements. Officials warned a UK parliamentary committee last week that travelers should expect duplicative processes at the border.

A total of 224 biometric kiosks supplied by IN Groupe will be installed at terminals in Folkestone, England and Coquelles, France, Kent Online reports.

“EES is a big challenge this year for border control and Eurotunnel case study is a good example,” IN Groupe Marketing & Communication Manager, Identity SBU, Céline Fauvet tells Biometric Update in an email.

Eurotunnel operator Getlink says it has invested £68 million (roughly US$85.5 million) in the last three years. The company is also running AI simulations to help anticipate passenger volumes.

Getlink is also in the process of building a separate area for processing the passports of non-EU nationals.

An app meant to accelerate the border clearance process through pre-registration is also in development, and expected to reach the testing phase around the same time EES comes into force. Testing is not expected to be complete, however, until 2025, delaying a production rollout.

IN Groupe and Eurotunnel will present a live demonstration of the specially designed kiosks at the 2024 Passenger Terminal Expo in Frankfurt on April 16.

