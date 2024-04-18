Thailand advances National AI Strategy

The government’s adoption of the National AI Strategy (2022-2027) is aimed at promoting the use of artificial intelligence with a focus on becoming the leading hub for AI in Southeast Asia by 2027.

The strategy’s objective is to ensure that at least 600,000 Thai citizens are aware of AI law and ethics while generating 48 billion THB ($1.32B US) in business and social impacts by 2027. To achieve this, the government has implemented various strategies, including the development of a national infrastructure for sustainable AI development and the promotion of AI use in public and private sectors.

The National AI Strategy has adopted a “cloud-first” policy to facilitate the country’s digital transformation by prioritizing the use of cloud computing technologies. The policy focuses on the provision of a single digital ID platform for accessing government services, which promotes efficiency and convenience for users.

Furthermore, the policy aims to facilitate foreign investment in cloud data centers to enhance the nation’s digital infrastructure and AI capabilities. The digital identification platform has been designed for a secure and user-friendly interface for managing and securing digital identities online.

The cloud-first approach is developed through partnerships with leading technology companies, including Microsoft and Huawei. Recently, Microsoft Thailand joined hands with the Thai government to establish an AI Center of Excellence and a cloud data center. Additionally, Microsoft will provide cybersecurity assistance to the Thai government.

Around the same time, Huawei Cloud joined forces with the Government Data Center and Cloud Service (GDCC) and entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society of Thailand (MDES) to help in data collection and enhance the operational efficiency of the digital government.

