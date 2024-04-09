FB pixel

World Bank officials discuss using Korea’s national digital ID as a model

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
World Bank officials discuss using Korea’s national digital ID as a model
 

Officials of the state-owned Korea Minting, Security Printing & ID Card Operating Corporation (KOMSCO) and those of a World Bank delegation recently held talks on how to foster collaboration on the implementation of digital ID elsewhere based on Korea’s system.

The Korea Times, in a report, indicates that the partnership is in line with the World Bank’s support of initiatives for developing countries working to establish digital public infrastructure projects as a way of streamlining how people get access to vital public and private sector services.

Discussions during the meeting touched on Korea’s mobile ID (K-DID) ecosystem, which is triggering interest from countries in Southeast Asia including the Philippines and Indonesia and Latin America such as Costa Rica, says Lim Do-hyun, ICT executive at KOMSCO – the agency charged with the responsibility to oversee implementation of the blockchain-based decentralized mobile ID project.

As part of the K-DID project, the Korean government plans to issue national digital ID cards to all citizens above 17 from next year.

Already, a mobile public officer ID and mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) have been issued within the framework of the project, with considerable attention paid to user experience and data protection, The Korea Times mentions.

The Philippines, in addition to taking inspiration from Korea’s digital ID system, has turned to open-source software from MOSIP for the rollout of its national ID.

Indonesia to integrate all public services by May

Indonesia is already well down the path of digital transformation, and is accelerating measures aimed at digitizing its public services.

In this regard, Indonesian President Joko Widodo has directed that all government agencies integrate their service apps with a principal government platform called INA Digital no later than May 2024, Gov Insider reports.

Abdullah Azwar Anas, Minister of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform, says the integration will happen via an API system, adding that various government institutions have been holding technical meetings to sort out details of the integration process.

Services will be integrated in nine priority areas and access to these services will be through a single sign-on system. The integration process is meant to enable interoperability, the minister explains.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Entrust completes Onfido acquisition, Vision-Box and Amadeus close deal

Months after an initial agreement, it’s finally confirmed that the authentication company Entrust has acquired the selfie biometrics provider Onfido….

 

Worldcoin adds privacy protection and age restriction, criticized in LATAM

Worldcoin has announced the addition of data privacy protection features, apparently in response to allegations that minors’ biometrics had been…

 

Dutch cities consider biometric checks to stop rising passport, ID fraud

Several municipalities in the Netherlands want to use biometric identity verification to prevent fraud, but it’s unclear whether this conflicts…

 

Is digital privacy about to become a basic right in the United States?

Federal lawmakers in the U.S. have proposed bipartisan legislation that, for the first time, “sets clear, national data privacy rights…

 

Age assurance standards progress towards consensus, away from ‘biometrics’

Age assurance processes like facial age estimation do not require the isolation and processing of personal identifiers, unlike biometric identification….

 

Ethiopia announces procurement process for digital ID support hardware

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Innovation and Technology has issued a procurement notice for the supply, installation and maintenance of infrastructure hardware…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS