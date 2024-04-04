FB pixel

Zambian govt doesn’t want to see hungry citizens enroll for digital ID

Funds for project being channeled into response to drought emergency
| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Zambian govt doesn’t want to see hungry citizens enroll for digital ID
 

Funds which the Zambian government had budgeted for the country’s digital ID project is now being channelled into efforts aimed at responding to a drought emergency orchestrating hunger in the Southern African country.

This update was given recently to the country’s lawmakers by the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jacob Mwiimbu, who is quoted by ITWeb as saying that the $80 million budgeted for the digital ID scheme will now be spent on addressing the effects of the severe drought, namely taking measures to reverse the risk of severe hunger among households.

Th droughts are also affecting other neighbouring countries such as Malawi and Zimbabwe whose governments have declared a state of disaster over the devastating floods.

Explaining the situation, Mwiimbu said President Hakainde Hichelema had directed that the government realigns its budget as part of efforts to provide life-saving interventions to citizens bearing the brunt of the natural calamity.

He was quoted as telling the lawmakers that the decision had to be made in response to the “destruction caused by the prolonged dry spell” which “threatens national food security, as well as water and energy supply.”

Zambia launched the production rollout (phase 2) of the Integrated National Registration Information System (INRIS) project in 2022, meant to enroll millions of citizens for a national digital ID card as one of the ways of accelerating the country’s digital government and digital transformation plans. The project is run by the Department of National Registration, Passport, and Citizenship, and overseen by the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU). It is funded by the government of Japan through UNDP Zambia, and developed by Dermalog.

Over one million persons have already been registered in the INRIS as of September 2023, and the government has projected to issue digital ID to at least 10 million citizens in the next ten years.

In 2020, a World Bank digital economy diagnostic report on Zambia titled “Accelerating digital transformation in Zambia” noted that improved access to digital technologies and effective use of data and digital systems can be powerful tools in the country’s quest to increase private sector productivity, enhance public sector efficiency and effectiveness, and improve the accountability of both the public and private sectors.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Campaign urges UK to bypass biometrics to reunite Gaza families

A coalition of groups in law, human rights and charitable work is petitioning the UK government to implement a visa…

 

Digital signature, trust services expand with updates in Belgium, Bulgaria, Kenya, Singapore

Various digital services, including digital signature options, have recently rolled out in a couple of countries as they advance different…

 

Guam announces digital equity plan as govts globally progress digital inclusion

Around the world, governments continue to take strides in establishing frameworks for digital inclusion. Guam has released a digital equity…

 

Collaboration, mDL’s payment security potential spotlighted at Identity & Payment Summit

More cross-sector collaboration, mDLs and mobile device-based biometrics are needed to secure payments and other transactions across a wide array…

 

Multi-layered and biometric IDV can prevent pervasive rental fraud: report

Six out of ten property managers said they faced rental fraud in the past two years, according to research from…

 

Regula adds passive liveness detection to updated Face SDK

Regula has updated its Face SDK by incorporating improved mechanisms to combat a wider variety of spoofing attempts. In a…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS