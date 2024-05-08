Australia prepares for nationwide Digital ID rollout amid public consultation 

In the wake of Australia’s digital transformation, the government’s communication strategy to ensure citizens are well-informed and engaged, is set to commence in a matter of weeks, with the rollout of digital identification (ID) systems across the nation.

The Australian government is actively communicating with the public about its digital ID rollout through various channels and initiatives. In regards to public consultation, the Department of Finance has conducted public consultations to inform the legislation. They have also appeared at Senate Economics Legislation Committee inquiries to answer questions about the legislation and the consultation process.

Additionally, the government introduced the Digital ID Bill 2023 and the Digital ID (Transitional and Consequential Provisions) Bill 2023 to Parliament. These bills aim to make using a Digital ID safer and more secure, and drive consistency across the economy through an accreditation scheme.

Active engagement on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and LinkedIn have been key to gauging how those affected feel about the new Digital ID rollout. Several X users expressed their concerns about the rollout, with some requesting for a pushback on the entire strategy.

The expansion of Australia’s Digital ID System is intended to deliver benefits economy-wide, such as reducing the risk of identity theft, enhancing privacy, with the aim of saving businesses time by making it easier to verify someone’s ID.

At the start of 2024, national bank NAB and Bixelab, a biometrics testing provider, expressed concerns in submissions to parliament on the Digital ID Bill that will govern the Australian Government Digital ID System (AGDIS).

Currently, there are already more than 10.5 million myGovID accounts, which is the Commonwealth’s Digital ID, providing users with access to over 130 government services. Additionally, several private sector accredited Digital ID providers are in operation.

As it stands, the government has a provisional rollout date of July 1, depending on the timing of legislation passing through federal parliament.

Article Topics

Australia | biometrics | digital ID | legislation