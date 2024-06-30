FB pixel

Biometrics testing, developers and requirements evolve together

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News
Awareness of how biometrics testing by independent labs works has generally risen among developers over the years, but remains variable, attendees were told during Biometric Update’s latest webinar.

Biometrics testing by accredited independent laboratories is more important than ever before, between the requirements being set by regulators, the expectations of businesses and consumers using biometrics, and the competitive landscape. An all-star panel of biometrics testing practitioners discussed the level of understanding developers have of their testing options, the kinds of testing available, and how policy, standards and evaluations fit together during the highly interactive webinar, titled “Pass biometrics testing, not the buck.”

Announcements of completed biometrics tests and certifications are coming more frequently than ever before, but Chris Allgrove of Ingenium Biometrics emphasized the value that laboratories can provide beyond approvals and “rubber-stamping” products.

David Yambay of iBeta Quality Assurance made the point that the biometrics industry is at a point in its maturity where rising demand has enticed many innovators and startups to develop biometric software and enter the market, following a period of consolidation.

In a lot of cases, biometrics providers have “done their homework” by the time they call the lab, Ted Dunstone of BixeLab says, reflecting what all three panelists agree is a rising industry maturity level.

Attendees posed pertinent questions about presentation attack detection, biometric injection attacks, test data and test sample sizes, extending the discussion into overtime.

