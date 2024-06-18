Clearview, Axess, 3DiVi, Next, Facephi target international growth

Several biometrics providers with established footholds have struck deals to expand into new geographies, while an access control multinational is adding biometrics to address overseas demand. Clearview is making inroads in Central and South America, Axess is adding biometrics in the U.S. in partnership with Wicket, and 3DiVi is planning an expansion into North Africa and the Middle East. Next Biometrics is starting a joint venture in China with Wiser, and Facephi has struck a deal to reach more customers in Poland.

Clearview confirms LATAM expansion

Clearview AI has ramped up its operations in Latin America, with a dedicated LATAM sales team and resources available in Spanish and Portuguese, Time reports.

CEO Hoan Ton-That told Time that his company is finding high demand and increasing adoption in Latin America.

Clearview has confirmed it is operating its biometric service in Brazil, Colombia, Chile, the Dominican Republic, and Trinidad and Tobago, but would not confirm reports that suggest it is also operating in Mexico and Panama. Even without the latter two, Clearview’s market presence in Latin America represents a significant market expansion.

A trial of Clearview’s facial recognition by the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (ICMEC) in Ecuador has led to the identification of dozens of pedophiles and the rescue of 51 children from abusive and exploitative situations. The trial ran in March, and involved examination of thousands of images and hundreds of videos of sexual assault against children by authorities in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, and Peru and several other countries.

Axess introduces face recognition technology to US venues

Axess has announced the launch of its new biometric facial authentication technology for venues across the United States. The system was developed in partnership with Wicket, and the partners aim to streamline the entry process for guests at stadiums and other event locations.

Austria-based Axess is a manufacturer of ticketing and access management systems, with 21 sales and support subsidiaries. It has an established customer portfolio in Europe of ski resorts, convention centers, leisure and tourist attractions and sports stadiums and arenas.

According to a LinkedIn post, the new system allows guests to enter venues by showing their face, in a bid to eliminate the need for QR codes or physical tickets. This technology, integrated into Axess turnstile head units, also promises to make the entry process faster and more intuitive. Fans can enroll by taking a selfie before arriving at the venue. Upon arrival, a glance at the screen will validate their tickets and grant access.

Although Axess serves several different types of venues, the post refers explicitly to stadiums and fan experience.

Key features of the technology include faster access, integration and simplified enrollment, according to the company. Facial recognition speeds up entry, reducing wait times and congestion, the partners say, while cameras integrated with Wicket software enhance the Axess systems, and a selfie taken prior to the event ensures seamless entry.

Russian tech firms expand biometric solutions to MENA region

CorpSoft24 and 3DiVi are set to introduce biometric security technology in North Africa and the Middle East (MENA) by late 2024. This expansion aims to enhance security for workstations and applications with facial recognition technology.

The system, which leverages 3DiVi’s Face SDK, continuously monitors users via camera, verifying their identity and responding to security incidents by locking workstations and capturing photos of potential intruders.

Ivan Bolgar, business development director at CorpSoft24, highlights the key component of the system: “Our solution leverages 3DiVi’s Face SDK, renowned for its exceptional accuracy and identification speed. Its cross-platform compatibility (Windows, Linux, Android, iOS) and support for various video recording devices have already earned it acclaim from both Russian and international clients.”

Next Biometrics and Wiser partner for Chinese market expansion

Next Biometrics has partnered with Wiser to form a jointly owned entity in Shanghai, aimed at bolstering sales and marketing operations in China. The partnership will focus on delivering advanced biometric security solutions for the banking and healthcare sectors, according to the company.

The new company will streamline Next’s participation in major tenders and is expected to boost profitability. Next’s CEO, Ulf Ritsvall, emphasizes the importance of the Asian market in their growth plans, highlighting the successful collaboration with Wiser since early 2023.

The joint venture will handle all of Next’s sales in China, leveraging Wiser’s connections in the financial industry to accelerate business development and secure new opportunities.

Facephi and Talex collaborate to enhance digital identity verification in Poland

Facephi has formed a strategic alliance with Polish tech firm Talex to improve digital identity verification processes in the financial market. The partnership aims to integrate Facephi’s multifactor authentication and digital onboarding solutions with Talex’s infrastructure.

Facephi’s software will be incorporated into Talex’s existing systems, with the aim of providing a seamless digital identity management experience. The collaboration will primarily benefit financial institutions but also has potential applications in healthcare, government services, and retail, according to the announcement.

Both companies are committed to continuous research and development, focusing on using artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance security. Additionally, they are prioritizing sustainability by implementing energy-efficient technologies.

Training programs for staff are being developed to ensure the partnership’s success, setting new standards for client digital identity management and verification in Poland and beyond.

