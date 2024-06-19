Estonia’s Chancellor of Justice halts digital ID card issuance at Selver stores

Estonia’s Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise has intervened in the practice of issuing digital identity cards at Selver stores, a move deemed unconstitutional under Estonian law, ERR reports. The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) had been utilizing Selver stores to distribute ID cards, residence permits, and digital IDs since late January, sparking concerns about legality and accessibility.

The issue came to a head when the Information System Authority (RIA) issued an order for the PPA to cease issuing such documents through Selver outlets last year. This decision affects more than 1,700 individuals, many of whom had already obtained their documents through these channels.

The exclusive issuance of essential identity documents at Selver stores for an additional fee allegedly contradicts both the Identity and Citizenship Documents Act and Estonia’s Constitution, based on a complaint filed by an applicant.

However, the PPA’s rebuttal was that a digital identity card is not a mandatory identity document; and therefore the decision to offer this service through its contractual partner is valid.

Additionally, the Ministry of the Interior also found that issuing the digital identity cards solely through the service provider, complies with the law.

Selver, a supermarket chain in Estonia, began offering ID card services on January 27th, marking a departure from traditional government service points. This initiative aimed to provide convenience.

The halt in digital ID card issuance follows an ongoing investigation into the legality and accountability of this arrangement. The culpability in potentially unconstitutional practices regarding the issuance of Estonian ID cards through Selver outlets remains under review.

Citizens and legal experts have expressed mixed reactions to the development, with some highlighting the convenience of supermarket access for document issuance, while others emphasize the importance of upholding legal standards and maintaining the integrity of governmental processes.

According to the PPA website, an Estonian citizen with a valid ID card, or a foreigner with a valid residence permit card/ID card is eligible for a digital ID.

