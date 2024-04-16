FB pixel

Czechia to cooperate on digital ID with Denmark, studies Estonia

Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
After launching its digital ID app in January, Czechia is preparing for more work on its digital government services.

Czech Deputy Prime Minister, Ivan Bartos signed a cooperation agreement last week with Denmark’s Digitization Minister Marie Bjerre on the upcoming European Digital Identity (EUDI) wallet. The two sides pledged to share experiences with their national projects through exchanges between the Danish Digital Agency and the Czech Digitalization and Information Agency.

“The digital ‘wallet’ app is an exciting tool that we must implement in a good way – both nationally and in the EU,” says Minister Bjerre.

The Central European country has also sent a delegation to Estonia to study the digitalization of its public administration systems. The delegation visited several agencies as well as Estonia’s oldest IT company Spin TEK, which develops systems for the public sector. One of their stops was the Tallinn Strategy Center.

Tallinn’s e-government services were rated third in the world in the UN’s 2022 digital services ranking.

Over 70,000 people download Czechia’s digital ID app eDoklady (or eDocuments) on the first day of the rollout. The digital ID is compatible with the EUDI wallet.

