Estonia picks Zetes as digital ID electronic certificate provider

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Estonia has awarded the tender for issuing electronic certificates for the country’s electronic identity to Belgium-based Zetes.

The 10-year tender contract will allow Zetes to produce and manage certificates which are stored on the chip of every Estonian eID card. The certificates are used for authentication, encryptions and digital signatures for national ID cards, e-residence cards, EU residence permits and diplomatic identity cards.

Zates’ work as a Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP) for the new generation of Estonian eIDs will commence at the end of 2025, the company says in an announcement.

“We are proud to partner with the Police and Border Guard Board of Estonia, recognizing their professionalism and technical expertise throughout the tender process,” says Bart Symons, Director of ZetesConfidens Trust Services at Zetes.

Symons added that the deal with Estonia marks a significant milestone for Zetes. Since 2020, the company has been in charge of Belgium’s own QTSP. The Brussels-headquartered firm provides security for Belgium’s biometric passports.

Zetes is accredited by the MOSIP Partner Programme (MPP).

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

