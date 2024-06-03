FB pixel

EU’s blockchain moves under new consortium

| Masha Borak
The European Blockchain Services Infrastructure (EBSI), which the European Commission describes as Europe’s first blockchain infrastructure for public services, is moving to another address.

ESBI will now be governed by Europeum, a European Digital Infrastructure Consortium (EDIC) which is the official name for legal frameworks that help EU countries implement multi-country projects.

Designed to support cross-border cooperation between public administrations, businesses and citizens, ESBI is currently in its pilot stage. Some of its projects include supporting the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet in cross-border use cases and deploying it in national digital identities.

“Europeum will build on the existing EBSI ecosystem that has made innovative use of Blockchain together with Verifiable Credentials — a new EBSI developed Web3 technology that enables the secure sharing and verification of credentials — and wallets, to make information easy to verify and almost impossible to fake,” the consortium says in a release.

Europeum’s goal is to deepen collaboration on blockchain and Web 3 technologies, including the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Regulation which was officially adopted in May. The new Belgium-based legal entity was officially created last week and will be under the control of EU member states.

