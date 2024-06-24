India launches airport biometric system to fast-track immigration checks

In a bid to speed up the Immigration clearance process for Indian nationals and foreign nationals holding Overseas Citizen of India OCI card, Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently launched the Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Program (FTI-TTP).

The FTI-TTP introduces a series of measures with the aim of enhancing the travel experience. Eligible applicants will need to complete an online application and provide their biometrics, including fingerprints and a facial image, along with other necessary information as specified in the application form.

The FTI-TTP registration will be valid for up to five years or until the passport’s expiration date. Initially, the program will be available at Delhi airport and seven other major airports: Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Ahmedabad.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Shah, says: “Our government is committed to enhancing convenience and efficiency during travel for everyone”.

This news follows Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi installing five new biometric registration kiosks, utilizing facial recognition software to verify passenger identities, in a bid to speed up immigration processing.

These kiosks are designed to streamline the check-in process, reduce wait times, and improve overall efficiency. Additionally, it is the first of its kind in any airport in India and the kiosks, established by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), would be operated under the direct supervision of the Bureau of Immigration (BOI), BS reports.

Previously, visa-holding passengers arriving in Delhi without biometric registration had to use specific immigration counters, leading to an average wait time of 4-5 minutes per passenger.

Passengers can use the kiosks to register their biometric details, including facial scans, which are then linked to their travel documents and boarding passes. The biometric data ensures that only verified individuals can access secure areas of the airport.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, chief executive officer at DIAL, says the new kiosks represent a significant step forward in expediting the immigration process and enhancing passenger convenience, particularly for those who were unable to submit their biometrics during the visa application process.

The introduction of these biometric kiosks is part of a larger strategy to implement biometric technology across all major airports in India. Recently, Mumbai airport doubled e-gates for easier entry, which is reportedly the highest in the country, Times of India notes.

According to Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO of the Digi Yatra Foundation, facial-recognition technology is poised to extend its reach beyond airports to rail travel, hotels, public places, and historical monuments, the Hindu discovers.

Digi Yatra, India’s innovative digital travel experience, leverages biometric data to offer passengers a seamless and paperless journey through airports.

From June 25, 2024, passengers from Chandigarh will be able to use Digi Yatra, making Chandigarh airport the fourth airport under the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to implement it.

According to the latest forecast by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the number of air travelers is expected to double from 4 billion in 2019 to 8 billion by 2040, necessitating the adoption of face and fingerprint biometrics to maintain efficient passenger flow.

