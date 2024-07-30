FB pixel

Meta’s $1.4B settlement in Texas biometric data privacy lawsuit approved

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Commercial Applications  |  Facial Recognition
Meta has agreed to pay $1.4 billion to the state of Texas to settle the lawsuit against it for using its discontinued facial recognition tag suggestions feature, and the settlement has been approved by the court.

The lawsuit was filed by Attorney General Ken Paxton under the Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier (CUBI) Act in 2022. Law firm McKool Smith also represented the state.

Meta has insisted that it was in compliance with CUBI, and that it was clear with users about the biometric feature the state says it did not receive consent for. The company also criticized Texas for overreaching its privacy law by seeking an injunction, and for filing its suit only after a California court approved a $650 million settlement of a biometric data privacy case under brought under Illinois’ BIPA.

“After vigorously pursuing justice for our citizens whose privacy rights were violated by Meta’s use of facial recognition software, I’m proud to announce that we have reached the largest settlement ever obtained from an action brought by a single State,” says Attorney General Paxton. “This historic settlement demonstrates our commitment to standing up to the world’s biggest technology companies and holding them accountable for breaking the law and violating Texans’ privacy rights.”

The state and the social media giant had been locked in a dispute over a demand that CEO Mark Zuckerberg sit for deposition, but froze the case with a provisional settlement at the end of May.

Now, Meta will pay the first $500 million instalment on its settlement amount within 30 days, with the remainder payable by 2028.

Both parties relinquish all claims under the agreement, which also sets out the terms for consultations between Meta and state authorities on compliance with Texas’ biometrics law.

The settlement follows a series of other high-profile biometric data protection lawsuits resolved out of court this year, including by Clearview AI, Tesla and BNSF Railway.

