Physical, digital spoof detection for ID documents upgraded by IDScan.net

| Chris Burt
IDScan.net is introducing new tools to detect more instances of tampering on identity documents.

The new features to detect physical or digital tampering are being built into IDScan.net’s Digital Identity Verification Engine (DIVE) platform.

Among the enhanced tampering checks are improved metadata inspection to confirm the authenticity of the picture, image compression checks to find signs of image manipulation and processing, according to the announcement. Physical tampering detection is improved with print quality detection and color matching, more accurate micro-shadow checks and stronger font consistency analysis.

IDScan.net says its technology portfolio now includes more than 200 checks of barcode format, ID template, and third-party databases and other factors, and the company says it spun up additional neural network resources to add to them.

“Our software has always looked for evidence of tampering, but with rising fraud rates we wanted to make tamper checks a priority,” said IDScan.net Vice President of Engineering, Joshua Sheetz. While new threats such as AI-generated fake ID images threaten the KYC processes of major organizations, ID tampering still remains a top threat for any business looking to verify identity remotely. “Tampered IDs still represent a large percentage of fraud seen by banks, and our latest neural network will ensure we can provide the highest level of defense against this type of deception.”

ID document and face biometric checks from IDScan.net were recently implemented in a vending machine for bullets in the U.S.

