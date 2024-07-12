FB pixel

UNDP outlines how to build DPI in line with safeguards initiative

| Ayang Macdonald
As part of the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Safeguards Initiative fronted by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), stakeholders from different communities recently took part in a discussion during which they shared their thoughts on how countries can put in place safe and inclusive DPI.

During a recent UN Civil Society Summit held in Nairobi, Kenya, participants emphasized the importance of a participatory approach to the design and implementation of DPI ecosystems, as the UNDP pushes ahead with consultations on developing a universal DPI safeguards framework.

A UNDP blog article, authored by two advocates of the UNDP Safeguards Initiative, summarises the kernel of the recent discussions during the civil society summit.

One of the points highlighted is that countries looking to implement DPI projects must take time to make society develop trust in the project and ensure that “everyone in society has ample time to adapt to new systems”, which will in the long run contribute to adoption.

Another point to consider, according to the stakeholders, is for governments to dedicate additional resources and make sure communities that face specific barriers like connectivity issues can be reached and included in the system. This, they suggest, should reflect the possibility of facilitating access to services and having the vulnerable sections of the population in mind in the design and implementation phases of DPI.

Other proposals made by stakeholders during the discussions include having “meaningful consultations” at all levels, and promoting transparency and being able to evaluate the level of engagement of “public service actors” so that they can “properly fill their role as advocates.”

It was also noted during the Nairobi exchanges that efforts to push the DPI safeguards agenda are advancing with stakeholders expressing the belief that DPI systems which stronger safeguard are more likely to be embraced.

Participants also agreed that while respecting DPI design and implementation principles is important, it is also necessary to go beyond them as actors “need more tools, examples, processes, and practices to assess adherence not just whether they were doing things right, but if they were doing the right things.”

The UN announced working groups for the establishment of a DPI safeguards framework in March.

