FB pixel

CRVS-DPI integration becoming imperative says UNDP

“Foundation for accelerating progress towards the attainment of the” SDGs
| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
CRVS-DPI integration becoming imperative says UNDP
 

Through its network of partners, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has been making the case for Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) and digital public infrastructure (DPI) ecosystems to be integrated.

The UN agency believes doing this will give more meaning to digital transformation efforts and increase the chances of people accessing public services using legal identification, especially as many more countries are undertaking digital ID and DPI projects.

A blog post which makes a résumé of some of the advocacy meetings and discussions so far held on this campaign indicates that there’s need for more action and dialogue among relevant stakeholders in order to make it a reality.

Authors of the blog say the integration of CRVS and DPI “is fast becoming a strategic imperative” as it “holds the potential for improving service delivery and safeguarding human rights, therefore serving as the foundation for accelerating progress towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Having these systems connected, according to the UNDP, is crucial given that many countries have fragmented CRVS systems and this leads to even more problems in the data records of individuals when “a civil registration database and a national ID database are not linked.”

Going by the blog, the major takeaways from a recent consultation by stakeholders of the CRVS and DPI communities on the campaign, can be summarised under three key areas.

The first point reflects the principles of universality and interoperability in the building of CRVS and DPI systems which has many benefits including the ability to “reduce identity fraud and corruption and ensure secure and responsible data exchanges for identity verification processes.”

The second point highlights the need for dedicated funding to develop CRVS systems using the DPI approach, while the third requires that such efforts focus on the people and ensure that their rights are fully respected, namely by making sure people’s identity is established at birth so they don’t stand the risk of having some of their rights violated in the course of their lives.

The authors say while discussions on this issue continue, institutions and countries should bear in mind that “rethinking CRVS systems with a DPI lens, and vice-versa, could yield numerous societal benefits in years to come” and “aligning and making interoperable digital identities can also have some immediate benefits that can be cost-saving.”

The UNDP has been involved in various initiatives in supporting the development of DPI in the Global South.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Tools for Humanity adds privacy, biometrics and digital ID execs

A round of prominent executive appointments by Tools for Humanity are intended to upgrade its privacy, security, biometric hardware and…

 

Modi praises Digital India’s DPI gains at 9-year anniversary

The Digital India program has overhauled the country’s digital public infrastructure (DPI), according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised…

 

Italian researchers endorse biometrics to prevent digital identity misuse

European Union countries are in the process of introducing their digital identities as part of the bloc’s plan to introduce…

 

Porn sites try different tacks to wriggle out of US age assurance obligation

The most popular network of pornography sites on the internet is blocking access by users in five more states as…

 

Online gambling is under attack from fraudsters. AI might save it

Online gambling has been rising in popularity thanks to its convenience but fraudsters and scammers are also finding their way…

 

Digi Yatra needs more individual control over data privacy, NITI Aayog argues

The Digi Yatra program, an initiative by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to enhance airport travel experience through facial recognition…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS