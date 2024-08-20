FB pixel

Digital technologies for birth registration must factor in data, gender considerations: APC

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All  |  In Depth
Digital technologies for birth registration must factor in data, gender considerations: APC
 

The Association for Progressive Communications (APC), a network of organizations working for the positive use of the internet and digital technologies, has warned that the deployment of technologies such as biometrics to push the universal birth registration agenda must be done in ways that prioritize data safety, privacy and pluralistic gender perspectives.

This call headlines the content of a briefing note published recently by the network which is made up of 70 organizational members and associates present in 74 countries.

APC submitted the briefing note in response to a call for suggestions from the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights made early this month as part of a study on the use of digital technologies to meet the goal of universal birth registration by 2030.

The briefing paper acknowledges that while digital technologies can significantly enhance birth registration efforts, the increased use of these tools “may lead to ‘an erosion of our parenthood’, amplifying some of the challenges which have historically been fought including multiple intersecting forms of discrimination, harassment and inequality.”

Apart from insinuating that birth registration using digital technologies “forms part of a global wider trend towards mass surveillance,” the APC says that it also somehow puts personal data and free gender expression in harm’s way if concrete measures are not taken from the very onset.

“Before talking about universal birth registration, it is imperative to define mechanisms of data collection, protection and governance,” the APC writes, before asking: “How is this data collected? Who decides the parameters and characteristics of the data? Who has control of this data? How is it secured? How is it used?”

As part of the right to data privacy and protection which everyone is supposed to enjoy, the APC argues that data subjects also have the right to understand “in very simple terms” how their data is collected, stored and processed.

“If we seek universal birth registration, governments must ensure the right to data privacy and give everyone, including marginalized groups, full control over their personal data and information online at all levels. Having that in mind, a lack of data is detrimental in many ways. Economic, social and public policy require data that is representative of the lived realities of each context,” the group mentions.

Further defending the APC’s argument about the gender factor, the briefing paper posits: “Future versions of Resolution 52/25 must be founded on an intersectional feminist perspective to ensure that the ongoing digital transformation can promote a gender-just world that is affirming to all individuals and their path to self-actualisation.

“All individuals must be able to take part in the global digital ecosystem, no matter who they are or where they are based, and must have agency over their complex selves, to enjoy equal rights to safety, freedom and dignity,” which means “equal respect for privacy, identity, self-expression and self-determination as well as equal protection from persecution, discrimination, abuse and surveillance, and equal access to information, opportunity and community.”

Among the other recommendations, the APC urges governments to develop and implement appropriate legal frameworks, promote access by marginalized and vulnerable groups to digital ID systems, ensure proper engagement with these digital tools, have a robust human rights impact assessment program, promote transparency and checks for all digital tools deployed, and establish oversight mechanisms.

Conversations about digitizing civil registration and vital statistics (CRVS) systems and linking them with legal identity systems have been common lately, with the UNDP and UNICEF paying frontline roles.

The APC, meanwhile, has published similar reports recently examining data protection lapses and digital rights in Africa.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Webinar with FIDO Alliance explores drivers for passkey adoption in the public sector

According to the FIDO Alliance, more than 8 billion online accounts can now set up passkeys. Get up to speed…

 

Clear biometrics to enhance IDV for PRs

Notified, a technology partner for investor relations and public relations professionals, is integrating Clear’s biometric identity verification technology into its…

 

Facial recognition targets scalping at concerts and festivals

Facial recognition is increasingly being adopted at events and large venues to improve security and streamline access. Technology suppliers like…

 

Alcohol sales policy catching up on age verification in the US, UK

New legislation in Pennsylvania puts new emphasis on age verification technology as a means of preventing alcohol sales to underage…

 

TSA biometrics program is evolving faster than critics’ perceptions

By Neville Pattinson, Head of Federal Government Sales at Thales Group’s DIS Identity & Biometric Solutions When Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR)…

 

Facial recognition policy for New Zealand police outlines acceptable use

New Zealand police have published a policy on facial recognition technology (FRT), which lays out how and when authorities can…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS