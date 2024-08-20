FB pixel

Humans.ai acquires Starfish Technologies in cash and shares deal
 

Romanian AI and blockchain provider Humans.ai has acquired Starfish Technologies, a blockchain studio that created the TensorChain decentralized AI integration platform. A press release says the merged companies will focus on accelerating innovation and development of TensorChain, which is “designed to revolutionize the way blockchain handles artificial intelligence deployment through the power of tensor-based operations.”

TensorChain is specifically engineered for high-dimensional data processing, targeting industries such as finance, healthcare and supply chain management. It “ensures that AI models are not only powerful but also democratized, making them accessible to a broader audience.”

The cash and shares deal will see Razvan Costin, founder of Starfish, join Humans.ai as head of innovation and gain a seat on the board. Costin says he is “proud to unite with Humans.ai and work together towards our shared mission to advance artificial intelligence through decentralization.” Starfish’s development team will fold into Human.ai’s research and development (R&D) unit.

Sabin Dima, CEO of Humans.ai, says the acquisition is more than just a strategic expansion of the firm’s R&D capabilities. “It’s a significant move toward a future where AI is powerful, accessible, fair and decentralized. From the beginning, Humans.ai has been at the forefront of AI and blockchain innovation, and the technologies developed by Starfish Technologies perfectly complement our vision. As global AI adoption accelerates, we are confident that TensorChain will be transformative for the industry.”

Humans.ai claims a “commitment to ethical AI” models that “empower humans to focus on more creative and impactful tasks.” In 2023, it deployed Ion, an AI that currently serves as an advisor for the Romanian government.

