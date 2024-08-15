FB pixel

New iOS APIs will allow NFC transactions outside Apple Wallet, Apple Pay

Car keys, corporate badges, student IDs, hotel keys all supported
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Mobile Biometrics
New iOS APIs will allow NFC transactions outside Apple Wallet, Apple Pay
 

With the release of iOS 18 in September, developers can offer in‑app NFC contactless transactions through new NFC and Secure Element (SE) APIs, says an announcement from Apple.

This means contactless in-store transactions can occur directly within iOS apps, separate from Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. Users can either open an app for a scan, or set the app as their default contactless app in iOS Settings, then double-click the side button on iPhone to initiate a transaction.

NFC contactless transactions can also be applied to car keys, closed-loop transit, corporate badges, student IDs, home keys, hotel keys, merchant loyalty and rewards cards, and event tickets. Apple says support for government IDs is in the works.

Per their release, “the NFC and SE APIs leverage the Secure Element – an industry-standard, certified chip designed to store sensitive information securely on device.” The system leans on “a number of Apple’s proprietary hardware and software technologies when making a contactless transaction, including the Secure Enclave, biometric authentication and Apple servers.”

Apple says an upcoming developer seed will see the NFC and SE APIs made available to developers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the UK and the U.S., with additional locations to follow. As a bit of gatekeeping, developers who want to use the APIs will “need to enter into a commercial agreement with Apple, request the NFC and SE entitlement, and pay the associated fees.”

Beyond NFC transactions, signs point to iOS 18 coming bundled with a number of new APIs that lay the groundwork for broader applications of digital identity.

Apple had been facing pressure from the EU antitrust regulators to make its tap-and-go mobile payments system, ID scanning and biometric capabilities available to rivals, amid allegations that it was trying to thwart competition for Apple Wallet and Apple Pay.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

DHS biometrics collected from migrant kids could solve FRT training dataset shortfalls

An investigation by MIT Technology Review has revealed a plan by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to collect and…

 

Contactless fingerprint biometrics interoperability guidance updated

The U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology has issued recommendations to bridge the gap between contactless fingerprint biometrics capture…

 

HID puts biometric scanners in 500 São Paulo civil police stations

HID’s biometric tenprint scanner has been deployed by law enforcement at 500 police stations throughout São Paulo for identity verification…

 

EU seeks comments on EUDI Wallet regulations

The European Commission has published five key documents related to the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet and is inviting feedback….

 

Pindrop introduces voice deepfake detection tool, tracks down Harris spoof source

Pindrop has announced the launch in preview of its new Pulse Inspect deepfake detection product. A release says Pulse Inspect…

 

Fingerprint Cards: quarterlies, annuals, regulatory actions

Aug 15, 2024 – Fingerprint Cards reports a steep decline in revenues in the second quarter of 2024, but also reasons…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events