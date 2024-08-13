FB pixel

Google Pay biometric authentication integrated into Checkout.com for digital payments

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  Mobile Biometrics
Google Pay biometric authentication integrated into Checkout.com for digital payments
 

An announcement from Checkout.com says it has become the first digital payments provider to integrate Google Pay’s secure biometric authentication service into its payment processing service for merchants.

As “the first to partner with Google for this new service and bring it to market,” Checkout.com will offer Google Pay’s biometric authentication for increased efficiency and conversion rates. Using device-based biometric checks like a PIN, password and facial recognition, it promises “a streamlined alternative to other authentication methods, where a customer verifies their identity with a one-time passcode and, in the process, is often redirected to multiple different pages.”

The integration means that when a customer attempts a purchase on a company website or app through Checkout.com, it connects to Google Pay and initiates a request to authenticate. A biometric prompt such as a facial or fingerprint scan or device PIN are required to complete a challenge requirement. Successful authentication occurs when Google Pay passes a token and cryptogram bundle back to Checkout.com, where the purchase is completed.

“Essentially, Google Pay has modularized this service, which can be invoked by the merchants via Checkout.com,” says the announcement.

‍Guillaume Pousaz, CEO of Checkout.com, calls the deployment “a significant leap forward in authentication, directly tackling the primary performance challenges faced by merchants with the existing 3DS solutions. Through this innovation, we’re the first PSP to pioneer a digital wallet-like experience driven by biometric authentication.”

Vice President and General Manager of Google Pay ‍‍Ben Volk, says the company is “always looking for ways to improve the checkout experience for shoppers while reducing cart abandonment rates for merchants.” The streamlined system has already sped up the checkout process for some merchants by 30 percent, and increased the authentication rate by five percent.

“The speed of transactions and seamless payment flow is crucial in the travel industry because airline ticket prices change in real-time,” says Grzegorz Kwiecień, head of payments and fraud prevention at eSky Group, a Checkout.com client. “Faster checkout with frictionless authentication means customers can secure their tickets at the best available prices.”

Checkout.com is also offering integration of its AI-based dynamic routing (or “Intelligent Acceptance”) system, which selects the optimal authentication option for each merchant and transaction, reducing it to as few as three steps.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Vegas police don’t want to submit face biometrics to work NFL games

Police in Las Vegas say the NFL has forgotten the golden Vegas rule about discretion, and are threatening to boycott…

 

Jumio, FullCircl, Signzy chosen for fast onboarding and KYC

Biometric identity verification providers are signing up customers for KYC and AML checks across a range of verticals. Jumio will…

 

Deepfake risk can be mitigated but no silver bullet exists: Veriff

Veriff’s new Deepfakes Deep Dive Report is the latest to ring the alarm bell on the deepfake threat and the…

 

DPI for farmers a central feature of India’s 2024-2025 budget

India is extending its digital public infrastructure to the agriculture sector with its 2024-2025 budget, and working towards bringing DPI…

 

UNICEF suggests issuance of national ID numbers at birth in Nigeria

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has advised that one of the ways through which the Nigerian government can have…

 

Live facial recognition, 700 CCTV cameras at Red Fort for India’s Independence Day

The Government of India has announced plans to implement a sophisticated AI-based camera security system at the Red Fort for…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events