Airport biometrics set the example for other sectors

Biometrics rollouts at airports supplied several of the most popular articles of the week on Biometric Update, along with multi-modal biometric systems for government programs. Idemia features in two airport projects, one going through a contract dispute and another innovating immigration clearance, and Goode Intelligence sees massive growth ahead in travel digital identities. Idemia has also won a U.S. government contract, and the American Army’s new biometrics collection capability is nearing a production launch. A new biometric template protection patent filing from Mastercard and China’s new national digital ID also grabbed headlines this week.

Top biometrics news of the week

Idemia is in the process of installing a biometric automated border control system at the first of several South African airports. The system has been caught up in accusations that it is causing delays at the airports, even though it is set to go live in November. It seems unlikely that it is a coincidence that a former partner in the project is challenging it in court.

Singapore is now conducting immigration clearance without passport checks at Changi Airport with Idemia’s iris and face biometrics. The system is available now for Singapore residents, and will process all arrivals in September, before being introduced at other air, land and sea border crossings.

Digital identity is blossoming in the travel industry, and can provide a blueprint for other sectors in how to make customer experiences seamless, according to the latest report from Goode Intelligence. It forecasts travel digital identity to generate $4.6 billion in revenue by 2029, growing at a 22 percent CAGR over the forecast period.

Idemia I&S will provide hardware and software for a multi-biometric identification system to the U.S.’ IRS for use in its investigation of tax cheats under a sole source contract. IRS criminal investigators are expected to use MBIS Cloud to analyze fingerprint, latent fingerprint, palm print, latent palm print and face biometrics.

The U.S. Army has taken a step towards the 2025 launch of its Next Generation Biometric Collection Capability by successfully completing field tests. The $28.3 million NXGBCC system adds the voice modality, and represents a switch to a software-based capability from the obsolete BAT-A.

The UPSTO has published a patent application from Mastercard for an approach to biometric template enrollment that could increase the integrity of remote self-enrollment. The filing describes the use of multiple scans to make sure that different people are not able to include their biometrics in the same template for future authentications.

China’s government has begun a trial of its national digital ID, within days of announcing its intention. The system is supposed to protect people’s privacy, but is prompting fears of pervasive online tracking and increased social control. The beta test includes acceptance of the digital ID by 81 apps, including 10 for public services.

The Met Police say they will use retrospective facial recognition to catch those responsible for violence and damage during anti-immigration riots. Some of the rioters decided to help them by filming their attack on a live facial recognition van and then creating a permanent public record by sharing the footage online. Meanwhile, uncertainty continues to pervade the oversight landscape, with the Biometrics and Surveillance Commissioner resigning.

The digital economy of the ASEAN region could be worth $2 trillion by 2030, according to the World Economic Forum. Indonesia’s President says digital payments in the country will reach $760 million by then, while new projects, adoption, capabilities and an enforcement policy in Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines reflect regional ambitions.

State lawmakers in New York and Virginia have questioned Socure’s compliance with data protection laws, and complained about its practices. The company responded to each, noting it is full compliance and that one objection reflects a lack of understanding, the other a concern other state residents don’t seem to have.

The combination of active and passive identity authentication is a practical requirement in the “trust nothing” era of deepfakes, writes Ping Identity Chief Architect Patrick Harding in a Biometric Update guest post. The AI capabilities that fuel deepfake identity fraud can also be turned against it, as another part of the multi-faceted approach the problem demands.

Please let us know about any editorials, online presentations or other content we should share with the people in biometrics and the digital identity community either in the comments below or through social media.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometric identification | biometrics | digital ID | digital identity | face biometrics | week in review