Met Police increase use of facial recognition amid UK anti-immigration riots

London’s Metropolitan Police are ramping up their efforts to combat criminal disorder by utilizing retrospective facial recognition. This approach comes in response to recent anti-immigration riots that have swept through parts of the UK.

In a statement by the Met police, deputy assistant commissioner Andy Valentine, says: “We have more than 1,300 public order officers ready to deploy across London today in addition to thousands already working in our communities.

“We will be using retrospective facial recognition to help officers identify those behind criminal disorder. This technology can be used even when offenders are wearing masks.”

In addition to using facial recognition, data from sources like the British Transport Police could be analyzed to identify spikes in train ticket sales that might be connected to potential violence, according to reports from Context.

In total, over 400 arrests have been made in connection with the riots that began last week. Additionally, more than 140 individuals have been charged, with some already convicted and sentenced, the BBC reports.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer released a statement about the riots, and in relation to those who are appearing in court after being arrested, he notes: “I’ve asked for early consideration of the earliest naming and identification of those involved in the process who will feel the full force of the law.”

The use of facial recognition by the police is not without its critics. Opponents argue that the technology poses risks to civil liberties, with fears of mass surveillance and wrongful identification. A report by Shado Magazine highlights these concerns, dubbing the trend “the rise of Little Brother” – a nod to the increasing use of digital surveillance by individuals with mobile phones or camera-equipped doorbells, alongside the more overt efforts of authorities.

During the riots, some people were seen filming themselves attacking a facial recognition van, seemingly unaware that they were enabling the very technology they opposed and publicizing themselves in the name of guarding their privacy. The irony of the “protesters” acting as their own “Little Brothers” was not lost on observers. This incident has sparked further debate over the awareness and understanding of facial recognition technology among the public.

Last month, Islington Borough Council became the third in London, following Haringey and Newham, to reject the Metropolitan Police’s use of live facial recognition.

On the Metropolitan Police website it states that the Met can utilize facial recognition in various ways, including preventing and detecting crime, locating wanted criminals, safeguarding vulnerable individuals, and protecting the public from harm — all with the goal of ensuring the safety of the communities they serve.

Oversight of police use of biometrics is the responsibility of the Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner, a position which is about to be vacated by Tony Eastaugh. Eastaugh was appointed to oversee the closure of the role due to the passage of the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill, which died when the election was called. An update is expected from the Home Office “in due course.”

Article Topics

biometrics | Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner | criminal ID | facial recognition | London Metropolitan Police | police | real-time biometrics | UK