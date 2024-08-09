FB pixel

DIACC releases recommendations on prioritizing verification and authentication

Digital trust underlies submission as DIACC appoints new board members
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
DIACC releases recommendations on prioritizing verification and authentication
 

The Digital Identification and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) has published its written submission for the 2025 pre-budget consultations, outlining three key recommendations on digital identity verification and authentication.

The recommendations are as follows. The government should recognize “the necessity of embracing and prioritizing privacy-protecting verification and authentication tools as part of its AI strategy.” It should allocate necessary funds to support the “adoption of digital trust tools to the benefit of government, businesses and citizens alike.”

The most extensive recommendation has four subsections. The government must “prioritize digital trust in four areas critical to Canada’s leadership and the privacy, security and protection of our people and industries.” These areas concern digital trust in citizen services, digital trust in finance and regulatory, digital trust in public safety and digital trust in business and industry.

For the first, the DIACC advocates for collaborative public-private partnerships and innovation via research and development to build digital trust in citizen services such as healthcare, banking, and government services. It notes its work on the Pan-Canadian Trust Framework (PCTF), “a risk mitigation and assurance framework that extends standards and open source code to help service providers ensure risk mitigation and user care.”

For the second, regarding finance and regulations, “the government is encouraged to build on the existing regulatory framework and develop new regulations to facilitate secure digital transactions, including compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) regulations.”

For the third, on public safety, advanced authentication methods can “ensure individuals and organizations are who they claim to be,” in order to “prevent unauthorized access to sensitive information and critical infrastructure, minimize financial scams and misuse of personal data.”

On business and industry, the DIACC says prioritizing digital trust and implementing authentication and verification tools will help streamline processes, create efficiencies, minimize data vulnerability, and protect against fraud.

“The spread of misinformation is evolving around the world at a concerning pace,” says the DIACC. “Bad actors are finding new battlegrounds and frontiers every day, and information and images generated by AI are being used to push political agendas and false narratives, scam and steal money and identities, and, even worse, lure online.”

“In today’s era of information warfare, authenticity and verification must be prioritized – particularly given the role of digital trust and identity verification in the delivery of government and business services.”

The recommendation on the necessity of verification and authentication tools in light of the emergence of AI says priority must go to “funding, collaboration and urgent action to support the development, adoption and certification of tools that verify information authenticity while protecting privacy and empowering Canadians.”

“The economic imperative of investing in these capabilities is clear,” says the DIACC, noting a study by Deloitte showing that the Canadian economy could add an additional CAD $7 trillion in economic value through AI technologies.

DIACC board of directors gets bigger

The organization has added five new members to its extensive board of directors. Song new appointees announced in a release are the Chief Information Officer of Ontario, Manish Agarwal; General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer for the Service New Brunswick Erin Hardy; Neil Butters, VP and head of product architecture for Interac Corp; and Karan Puri, Associate VP of, TD Bank. Jonathan Cipryk, VP and head of technology functions for Manulife, has been re-elected and named vice chair.

Dave Nikolejsin, Chair of the DIACC board, says the new appointees’ “expertise and dedication are invaluable as we advance digital trust in the global digital economy.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

South Africa airports authority investigating biometrics contract allegations

A major airport biometrics contract is in jeopardy after Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) suspended its chief information officer to…

 

Age verification debate rages from New York to Washington

Iain Corby of the Age Verification Providers Association (AVPA) took the floor in New York at a Philippines-led UN hearing…

 

Ethiopia advances towards biometric passport launch with ICAO engagement

Pre-registration and identity verification for biometric passports with embedded microchips is underway in Ethiopia ahead of a launch next year,…

 

authID.ai signs up 2 integration partners for biometric ATO prevention

authID.ai has formed a reseller partnership with Kaiasoft.com in a bid to extend authID’s biometric capabilities to Kaiasoft.com clients across…

 

Innovatrics and Idemia top latent fingerprint biometric accuracy ranks

Innovatrics is claiming a win in the Evaluation of Latent Fingerprint Technologies (ELFT) program from the National Institute of Standards…

 

Wide access to Kenya’s digital ID database too risky: court petitioners

Organizations challenging the constitutionality of Kenya’s Maisha Namba digital ID in court fear for the safety and security of citizens’…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events