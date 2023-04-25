DIACC study reveals Canadian demand for digital identity transparency and control

A study by the Digital Identity & Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) has revealed that Canadians want more autonomy over their digital identity, privacy and digital wallet data.

The findings of the DIACC Digital Identity Perspectives Research were published this week, providing insights into the attitudes of Canadians towards personal data control and privacy.

The study revealed that caregivers are particularly interested in adopting digital identity solutions to meet their dependents’ needs related to school and health records. That said, most Canadians expressed concerns about their personal information being available online, with identity theft and senior scams high on their list of worries.

Regarding a possible framework for digital identity, respondents indicated a preference for collaboration between the public and private sectors, with the latter seen as slightly more reliable. This belief increased from 65 percent in 2021 to 71 percent in 2022.

Dave Nikolejsin, the chair of the DIACC Board, notes that “the public and private sectors have a unique opportunity to put the PCTF (Pan-Canadian Trust Framework) into action to help Canadians secure personal data control, reducing the threat of fraud while also promoting economic growth opportunities. A safe and secure data environment benefits everyone.”

DIACC says the Pan-Canadian Trust Framework ensures secure public and private sector identity capability interoperability. It prioritizes user-centered design, privacy, security and convenience of use. According to DIACC, PCTF is a freely accessible resource available to everyone.

Digital wallet usage is also becoming increasingly popular among Canadians, with 59 percent of respondents being familiar with them in 2022 compared to 54 percent in 2021. Of those using digital wallets, the use of Apple Wallet has increased from 17 percent in 2021 to 24 percent in 2022.

The study also revealed that two-thirds of Canadians believe that the pandemic has increased the importance of secure and trustworthy digital identity and verification solutions for safe online transactions, which is consistent with the previous year’s findings.

DIACC launched the Canadian digital identity framework compliance certification program, the Voilà Verified Trustmark Program last fall.

The program certifies digital identity service providers based on the Pan-Canadian Trust Framework. DIACC created the Voilà Verified program to comply with ISO standards. Vendors that adhere to PCTF standards can undergo evaluation via the program and earn a trustmark that is visible to the public.

