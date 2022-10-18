DIACC launches certified trustmark program for Canadian digital ID services

Canadian digital identity framework compliance certification program the Voilà Verified Trustmark Program has reached its official launch by the Digital ID and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC).

The program certifies digital identity service providers against the Pan-Canadian Trust Framework, and was developed by DIACC, which is a non-profit coalition consisting of more than 115 organizations from the public and private sectors. The PCTF defines the duties of care digital identity solutions take on for clients, customers and individuals. Voilà Verified is developed to align with ISO standards, according to the announcement.

PCTF-compliant vendors can be vetted and assessed through the Voilà Verified program to earn a public-facing trustmark.

“One size does not fit all when it comes to identity solutions – but ensuring a solution delivers upon a defined duty of care is critical,” says Joni Brennan, president of the DIACC. “With the PCTF, and now with Voilà Verified, there is an opportunity to adopt a framework rooted in trust – and to earn compliance recognition. Voilà Verified identifies those who are ‘walking the walk’ – those who are delivering safe and secure access to the global digital economy.”

DIACC sees Voilà Verified as an opportunity to boost provincial digital ID programs, indicating trust for identity services launched by provincial governments and providing a pool of trusted vendors that others can seek to launch their own systems.

“Going digital is a big step for governments – and now, with Voilà Verified, provincial leaders are empowered to do so with confidence by engaging solution vendors that will protect end-users first and foremost,” says DIACC Board Member and Province of New Brunswick Director of Digital Lab and Digital ID Programs, Public Services and Smart Government Colleen Boldon.

Entities assessing PCTF compliance for the Voilà Verified program are referred to as Accredited Assessors, Readiness Advisors, and Testing Laboratories. Privacy, security, and identity consulting firm Kuma is the first official Accredited Assessor and Readiness Advisor for the program, and according to the announcement is the first qualified assessor for the U.S., Canada and UK.

The decisions of assessors are subject to approval by the Voilà Verified Trustmark Oversight Board (TOB).

DIACC Board Chair Dave Nikolejsin says the launch of “Voilà Verified is a monumental stride for Canada to influence a safe and secure global digital economy.”

The council is currently seeking public feedback on its proposed conformance criteria for interoperability infrastructure until October 27.

Article Topics

Canada | certification | DIACC | digital identity | ISO standards | Pan-Canadian Trust Framework (PCTF) | standards | trust framework | Voilà Verified Trustmark