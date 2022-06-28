Kuma expands digital identity assessments with Canadian Trustmark certification

Virginia-based Kuma LLC has been accredited by the Digital Identity and Authentication Council of Canada as a Readiness Advisor and certified assessor for the DIACC Voilà Verified Trustmark program.

The DIACC certification is added to Kuma’s global market leadership in NIST 800 63-3 assessments, according to the announcement, as the company claims to be the only assessor providing digital identity certifications in both Canada and the U.S.

The Voilà Verified Trustmark is a way for businesses operating in Canada to show conformance to the privacy, identity assurance, notice and consent, and authentication criteria of the Pan-Canadian Trust Framework. It signals trust and security to consumers, government agencies, and private sector services.

“We are very proud to be the first Assessor and Readiness Advisor for the DIACC’s Voilà Verified Trustmark Program,” comments Kuma Managing Director of Security Michael Magrath. “Widespread adoption of the Pan-Canadian Trust Framework is dependent on organizations doing business in Canada to prove conformance with the PCTF and display their trustmarks to Canadian consumers and businesses. We look forward to assisting organizations in Canada and around the globe to achieve Voilà Verified Trustmarks.”

Kuma provides privacy and security assessments and training and identity and fraud verification services in addition to digital identity assessments. The company plans to complete UK digital identity assessments and certifications soon.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kuma as the first DIACC Assessor and Readiness Advisor for the Voilà Verified Trustmark Program,” says Joni Brennan, President of the DIACC. “Demands for privacy and security in digital ID are high, and this is a significant step in demonstrating the risk mitigating value of the PCTF. As true experts in their field, we could not be happier to see Kuma leading the way in building online trust for Canadians and businesses.”

