Prembly announces updates with IDV endpoints for Kenya, Zambia

Prembly Group says it has launched a new identity verification endpoint for the Zambian national ID card, and an Individual Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) Check endpoint for Kenya.

This information is disclosed in a blog post which details the company’s product updates for the month of July.

The endpoint for the Zambia ID, according to the post, is “a seamless and secure tool” which makes it possible and easier to verify the identity document using its number.

“With just a few clicks, you can now onboard any customer in Zambia, ensuring a smooth and efficient customer journey,” says Prembly.

With regard to the CRB Check in Kenya, the company explains that it has been “designed to take your credit assessments to the next level.”

“With this endpoint, you can now easily confirm an individual’s credit history and repayment behavior, allowing you to evaluate their creditworthiness more accurately.”

Other than the two endpoint innovations for Kenya and Zambia, Prembly says it has also worked on other existing endpoints to make sure that they function with little or no bugs.

This includes changes to phone number-related endpoints for some countries, and Kenya’s Business Registration Service (BRS) endpoint.

Other updates mentioned by the company include background checks for M-Pesa payments by Kenyans, forced labor sanctioned security checks for Uyghurs in the US as well as other aspects on its Identityradar.

Meanwhile, Prembly Group says in the coming weeks, it will launch five new endpoints to enable entities easily verify customers and businesses presenting Tanzanian identification credentials. The endpoints will include the Tanzania national ID, business check-in in Tanzania, a Tanzanian phone number, the Zanzibar resident ID and the Tanzania and Zanzibar Voter IDs. The firm has also called on its customers to make some important updates to their information dashboard on or before August 31.

This latest Prembly Group’s product update follows that of May which announced a national ID verification and company search endpoints for Cote d’Ivoire, PSV [Public Service Vehicle] licence verification in Kenya, as well as other major updates on its dashboard to include employment checks, fraud prevention and detection tool expansion in four west and east African countries, plus new partners for its perks and discount program.

Prembly recently announced a partnership with IDVerse to ease identity verification in Africa and make entry into new pan-African markets.

