Prembly integrates IDVerse to ease ID verification in Africa

A partnership has been formed between Prembly Group and IDVerse to deliver the latter’s identity verification and synthetic media fraud detection capabilities to Pan-African markets through the former’s infrastructure.

Prembly has joined IDVerse’s partner program in a bid to open up access to digital ID verification and other digital services for international businesses entering new markets, according to an announcement.

Per the partnership, Prembly has integrated IDverse’s selfie biometrics and other identity tools into its data infrastructure to enable businesses and organizations conduct seamless ID verification for automated transactions. The distribution deal increases the coverage and scalability of IDVerse’s tools for fighting synthetic ID fraud and convenient user onboarding processes, the partners say.

According to Prembly CEO Lanre Ogungbe, “the addition of IDVerse to Prembly’s infrastructure allows the improved service to our Pan-African customers whilst allowing the business to scale globally.”

“IDVerse’s hardware agnostic ability to support 99% of browsers alongside their Zero Bias AI Tested algorithms will be key to secure and dependable digital identity for emerging markets and beyond.”

Ogungbe expresses optimism with the partnership saying it will assist international businesses “with the components to enter the Pan-African market whilst consolidating multiple providers and streamlining their operations,” and that “incorporating IDVerse reinforces our position as a leader in the digital identity space and helps us to stay ahead of evolving threats, such as synthetic media and deepfakes.”

Libby Robinson, head of partnerships at IDVerse says “Prembly’s impactful data infrastructure and IDVerse’s identity building blocks simplify everyday life and ensure that everyone has access to vital products and services.”

IDVerse’s Zero Bias AI “ensures seamless onboarding for any person in any geolocation – offering equal onboarding experiences for all,” Robinson says.

Prembly’s addition of IDVerse’s identity tools to its portfolio comes not long after it merged with an East African ID verification provider, Peleza, to become Prembly Group.

IDverse has also announced distribution partnerships and new customers in the past few weeks including TrustID and Veratad as global efforts build against deepfakes and other forms of synthetic fraud.

