TrustID selects IDVerse biometrics to protect against deepfakes

Generative AI identity service provider IDVerse has announced that TrustID, a digital identity service provider, has signed on as a client. TrustID aims to enhance its human-in-the-loop identity services with IDVerse’s selfie biometrics technology for identity verification.

According to the company, the partnership aims to provide seamless user onboarding while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. IDVerse’s automated reinforcement learning will be integrated with TrustID’s human analysts, with the aim of improving the reliability of TrustID’s verification processes.

Speaking about the partnership, Tony Machin, CEO of TrustID, says: “We rigorously tested IDVerse with known fraudulent documents and live data to ensure our clients receive the best service. IDVerse outperformed other candidates in document capture and fraud analysis.”

Both companies are upgrading their systems to address the threat of deepfake attacks, according to the announcement. Data from IDVerse indicates that about one in four fraud attempts involve deepfake media, highlighting the need for advanced solutions. The company’s Deepfake Defender software provides biometric liveness detection.

Machin adds: “Our collaboration with IDVerse will redefine digital identity verification and fraud prevention standards, combining top-tier technology with human expertise. This partnership reinforces our position at the forefront of the identity verification market and helps us counter evolving threats like deepfake fraud.”

Matt Adams, CTO and co-founder of IDVerse, emphasizes the company’s commitment to innovation and ethical AI.

“By combining computer vision and human input, we address algorithmic bias and ensure compliance with regulations like the EU AI Act and the U.S. White House Executive Order on AI. This approach empowers companies like TrustID to navigate the digital landscape responsibly, particularly in combating emerging threats such as deepfake media,” says Adams

IDVerse introduces automated proof of address capture

IDVerse has also launched a proof of address product. Available to beta customers, the solution aims to streamline the process of verifying addresses, providing an efficient and accurate tool for both businesses and users.

The automated proof of address capture utilizes AI technology for the verification process, and is expected to benefit a range of industries that require reliable address verification, such as banking, insurance, and e-commerce.

The product is currently available in nine languages including English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Arabic, Dutch, German, Italian, and Japanese – with the company planning to add more languages in the future.

“Our mission at IDVerse is to automate essential identity verification processes, and Proof of Address is a natural extension of our product suite. We’ve observed a surge in fraud attempts involving both deepfake photo IDs and synthetic supporting documents,” comments IDVerse CPO Daniel Aiello.

“Our POA technology emulates human reading comprehension, enabling it to handle diverse document formats and extract accurate information. This innovation not only enhances customer experiences by streamlining the process but also reduces the operational load on businesses.”

