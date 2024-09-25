FB pixel

FRT, AI, body cams in the plan for Police Scotland by 2027

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Law Enforcement
FRT, AI, body cams in the plan for Police Scotland by 2027
 

As Police Scotland aims to strengthen public safety through the use of facial recognition technology, Chief Constable Jo Farrell unveiled a three-year business plan outlining over 130 milestones Police Scotland aims to achieve by March 2027.

Three milestones already achieved by Police Scotland include its involvement in the implementation of the digital evidence sharing capability, the creation of a mental health taskforce, and the awarding of a contract for a national rollout of body-worn cameras, despite delays on its deployment with reports suggesting rollout is being postponed until 2025.

These initiatives aim to drive system-wide efficiencies in the criminal justice system and improve care for individuals experiencing mental health crises, contributing to more sustainable and effective policing.

“This is a positive and ambitious vision and plan for policing and, while we outline milestones taking us to 2027, our approach will remain flexible and subject to funding,” Farrell comments.

“I’ve asked Deputy Chief Constable Jane Connors to take strategic oversight of this vital work and she has established Operation Evolve to drive the changes necessary to deliver safer communities, less crime, supported victims, and a thriving workforce.”

Farrell says that facial recognition technology will help to track and arrest violent criminals under the new strategy, The Times reports. Police Scotland already uses facial matching technology provided through the Police National Database (PND). Earlier in the year, distributed information leaflets to all individuals in police custody who have their biometric data taken due to an arrest.

Other milestones Police Scotland shared included the ability to improve efficiency in back offices through the use of AI and technology to automate paperwork, and the launch of a new cyber and fraud division to tackle the growing demand of online crime. Additionally, it was revealed that every community in Scotland will have identifiable local officers as part of the new vision for Police Scotland.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

CDT tears down straw man to oppose age verification

A straw man argument against age verification has been offered up by a coalition of lobby groups and academics to…

 

Gabon puts digital ID at forefront of its digital transformation journey

Since June, citizens in the central African nation of Gabon have been able to obtain a new generation national ID…

 

Swiss city launches digital credentials with Procivis software

The city of Zug in Switzerland has become the first in the country to implement digital credentials in a live…

 

FBI raids Carahsoft offices as rumors of shady business practices swirl

A raid on Carahsoft headquarters by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations was carried out as part of an investigation…

 

Innovative Technology and Privately expanding in-store age estimation reach

Innovative Technology (ITL) has joined the National Retail Federation (NRF), an American retail trade association, after years of supporting its…

 

Houses advances bill to require plan for deploying AI, new sensor tech at US borders

The US House passed bipartisan legislation that, if passed in the Senate and signed by President Joe Biden, would require…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events