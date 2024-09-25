FRT, AI, body cams in the plan for Police Scotland by 2027

As Police Scotland aims to strengthen public safety through the use of facial recognition technology, Chief Constable Jo Farrell unveiled a three-year business plan outlining over 130 milestones Police Scotland aims to achieve by March 2027.

Three milestones already achieved by Police Scotland include its involvement in the implementation of the digital evidence sharing capability, the creation of a mental health taskforce, and the awarding of a contract for a national rollout of body-worn cameras, despite delays on its deployment with reports suggesting rollout is being postponed until 2025.

These initiatives aim to drive system-wide efficiencies in the criminal justice system and improve care for individuals experiencing mental health crises, contributing to more sustainable and effective policing.

“This is a positive and ambitious vision and plan for policing and, while we outline milestones taking us to 2027, our approach will remain flexible and subject to funding,” Farrell comments.

“I’ve asked Deputy Chief Constable Jane Connors to take strategic oversight of this vital work and she has established Operation Evolve to drive the changes necessary to deliver safer communities, less crime, supported victims, and a thriving workforce.”

Farrell says that facial recognition technology will help to track and arrest violent criminals under the new strategy, The Times reports. Police Scotland already uses facial matching technology provided through the Police National Database (PND). Earlier in the year, distributed information leaflets to all individuals in police custody who have their biometric data taken due to an arrest.

Other milestones Police Scotland shared included the ability to improve efficiency in back offices through the use of AI and technology to automate paperwork, and the launch of a new cyber and fraud division to tackle the growing demand of online crime. Additionally, it was revealed that every community in Scotland will have identifiable local officers as part of the new vision for Police Scotland.

