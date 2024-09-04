Police Scotland’s body camera rollout delayed by data privacy concerns until 2025

The deployment of body-worn cameras (BWCs) for Police Scotland officers is facing delays, with the anticipated rollout now postponed until 2025.

In June, Police Scotland announced the finalization of a national contract to introduce body-worn video cameras for frontline officers and staff across Scotland over the next three years. Motorola Solutions UK Limited won the £13.3 million (roughly US$17.4 million) contract, and it was revealed that work was already underway to design, develop, and implement this new system.

In a partnership with Motorola Solutions, Police Scotland has committed to rolling out the VB400 body-worn cameras across the force, which includes pre-recording capabilities that capture events leading up to incidents. They do not include built-in biometrics capabilities, but the images they collect could be stored for retrospective, or forensic biometric matching.

Highlighted in a report by The National, the general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation says this technology will not be realized until the new expected deployment date in March 2025, which has raised concerns regarding the safety and accountability of officers in the field.

The deployment of body cameras has been a long-standing issue within Police Scotland, with numerous calls for the technology to be implemented sooner to help with a high number of assaults, BBC reports. The devices are seen as vital tools in modern policing, with the aim of providing an unbiased record of interactions between officers and the public.

Concerns over privacy and biometrics

The delay has also coincided with increased scrutiny over the use of surveillance technologies by Police Scotland. A recent report by the Scottish Biometrics Commissioner raised concerns about the management and use of biometric data, particularly images captured by body-worn cameras. The Assurance Review on Images emphasizes the need for clear guidelines and robust oversight to ensure that the use of such technologies respects individual privacy rights and complies with legal standards.

The report from the Scottish Biometrics Commissioner has added another layer of complexity to the ongoing discussions about body-worn cameras. It calls for enhanced safeguards and greater transparency in how the images and data collected by these devices will be stored, accessed, and used by law enforcement.

The report mentions that In October 2023, there were 27,996 Police Scotland images in the UK video identification parades electronic recording system (ViPER), as well as 9.5 Tb of data covering 2.000 ‘incidents’ in the camera data and video manager database for body worn video.

The rollout of body-worn cameras for Police Scotland is part of a broader five year strategy that will see the digitization of the force, with the inclusion of real-time biometrics analytics and other advanced technologies accompanying body-worn video cameras.

Article Topics

biometrics | body cam | data privacy | facial recognition | Motorola | Scotland | Scottish Biometrics Commissioner