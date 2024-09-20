Nigerian leader pledges support for digital ID expansion amid DPI investment plans

Speaking through a representative at an event to mark 2024 Identity Day this week, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu highlighted the enormous role digital ID plays in transforming the country’s economy and pledged to support its expansion.

Tinubu spoke through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, at the event that was organized by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), according to This Day.

Akume said Tinubu is appreciative of efforts to being made to improve digital ID in the country and make it more robust in supporting the delivery of public and private sector services.

“DPI is the backbone that enables access to essential services, from healthcare and education to financial inclusion and social welfare. It is through robust DPI that we can ensure every Nigerian, regardless of their background or location has the opportunity to participate fully in our nation’s growth,” said Akume during the event.

He said having a robust digital ID and digital public infrastructure is crucial for realizing the eight-point agenda of the Tinubu administration.

“It goes without saying that a robust, efficient digital identity system has proven vital for the success of government programmes like providing incentives for farmers, the student loan scheme, the National Youth Talent Export Programme, Renewed Hope City and Estate Housing initiative, the Skill-Up Artisans Programme and others,” Akume added, as quote.

NIMC Director General Abisoye Coker-Odusote said during the ID Day event that digital ID issuance in Nigeria had reached 110 million.

Plan to increase investment in DPI

Days earlier, at the G20 Digital Economy Working Group meeting in Brazil, Nigeria’s Digital Economy Minister, Dr Bosun Tijani, mentioned plans by the federal government to increase investment in the building of digital public infrastructure.

In his speech at the event which ran from September 9-13, Tijani painted an overview of Nigeria’s DPI development efforts, including the establishment of a DPI centre and investment to boost connectivity.

“With the support of the USTDA, the European Union and other partners, we are preparing a $2 billion investment in a 90,000km fibre optic network, to extend our existing backbone from 35,000 to 125,000km,” said Tijani.

“With this investment, we are seeking to boost the opportunities offered by the digital economy to grow our economy while empowering our people to further participate meaningfully in the global economy.”

Highlighting the importance of connectivity, the minister said: “With our desire to drive shared prosperity and diversify our economy, we recognise universal and equitable access to meaningful connectivity as a fundamental driver of progress in today’s digital age, serving as a cornerstone for economic development, social inclusion, and access to essential services.”

According to Tijani, Nigeria attaches a lot of importance to its digital ID system which is a critical part of its DPI architecture.

“Nigeria, with the support of the European Union and the World Bank, is blessed with a robust Digital ID system which has over 90% of adults in the country registered. This Digital ID system offers us a unique opportunity to leverage our well-tested inter-bank settlement system to provide a whole of government approach to the use of technology in supporting our people through critical life events.”

The Nigerian digital economy minister spoke about other developments including ongoing work to come up with a data harmonization legislation, efforts to strengthen data protection, and AI integration and regulation.

A Gates Foundation executive, last year, highlighted how effective DPI implementation can buoy up Nigeria’s digital economy.

Centralized Citizens’ Integrity & Document Authentication system soon

Speaking during a training event on combatting terrorism financing, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said there’s a plan afoot to introduce a Centralized Citizens’ Integrity and Document Authentication System (CCIDAS) as part of the push to strengthen national security.

“We want to ensure that wherever you are, if you know there’s something fishy about you, do not carry the identity of a Nigerian because we will get you and that is the truth,” Tunji-Ojo is quoted as saying.

He explained that the CCIDAS is an initiative designed to improve identity management, crusade against crime through accurate identification, and to lay emphasis on proper data protection.

“We must leverage our technology to make sure that we streamline government process.”

Article Topics

Africa | biometrics | digital economy | digital ID | digital public infrastructure | financial inclusion | Nigeria | social protection