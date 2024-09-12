FB pixel

Philippines, World Bank examine impact of national ID program

The Philippines remains actively engaged in strengthening its national ID system, and the push is evident in recent initiatives and warnings from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), alongside an international context that emphasizes secure identity offerings.

The PSA, in partnership with the World Bank, recently conducted a workshop aimed at evaluating and promoting research on the impact of the Philippines’ National ID system, also known as PhilSys. The initiative underscores the importance of assessing how the National ID system affects sectors such as financial inclusion, social protection, and public service delivery. In the workshop, experts discussed how data from the national ID system could be utilized to streamline government processes, enhance service delivery, and foster a more inclusive economy.

The workshop also served as a platform for sharing global best practices on identity systems and fostering collaboration among researchers, policymakers, and other stakeholders. The event emphasized the significant role that PhilSys plays in achieving the country’s development goals, particularly in enabling digital transformation and reducing inefficiencies in government services .

PSA issues warning on unauthorized printing of ID cards

Amid growing reliance on digital identity systems, the PSA has issued a warning against unauthorized printing of national IDs. The agency clarified that only official government channels are authorized to print official ID cards, urging the public to refrain from using unauthorized services that may offer these printing services.

The PSA stressed that using unauthorized platforms compromises the security of personal information and can lead to identity theft or fraud. The warning comes as the PhilSys ID continues to gain prominence in everyday transactions across the Philippines, and as the government moves towards fully implementing the digital ID system. The PSA’s cautionary message highlights the need for vigilance in safeguarding personal data, particularly in the rapidly expanding digital landscape.

