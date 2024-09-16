Seventh Sense introduces privacy-preserving digital ID utilizing biometrics and PKI

Singapore-based startup Seventh Sense has introduced digital identity software that it says preserves privacy while providing biometric verification.

The new SenseCrypt technology is secured with face biometrics and public key infrastructure (PKI), post-quantum cryptography and SSL technology, according to the announcement.

SenseCrypt generates digital IDs in the form of encrypted raw bytes it calls SensePrints. They can be printed as QR codes on a variety of physical documents and credentials, stored in an NFC chip or database. The QR codes enable on and offline identity verification, but do not contain any biometric data, the company says.

Instead, the eID owner’s face biometrics are used to decrypt the credential attributes. Identity verification for each transaction includes a biometric and liveness check, but the Face PKI allows relying parties to complete transactions without storing or processing any biometric data.

A demonstration video showed to Biometric Update by Seventh Sense at Identity Week depicted active liveness detection.

The technology has a false acceptance rate (FAR) of 0 with a false rejection rate (FRR) below 1 percent, and credentials can be revoked or renewed. The data is unlinkable, so it is not possible to determine if two SensePrints belong to the same individual, the announcement states. Face Certificates can be generated for different use cases, like account logins and KYC, and a user can have any number of them.

Other features and capabilities include group verification from a single SensePrint, irreversibility, document signing, passwordless logins and multi-factor authentication.

The SenseCrypt DLT Protocol also enables the use of a decentralized model based on digital identity wallets and the blockchain.

Seventh Sense submitted its face biometrics algorithm to NIST for 1:1 evaluation last year.

