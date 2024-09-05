Somalia taps data protection experience from Nigeria

A team from Somalia’s Data Protection Authority (SDPA) has made a study tour to Nigeria to learn how the country is implementing data governance.

The Somali delegation, led by the country’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Jamal Mohammed Barrow, recently visited the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) where they had discussion with the National Commissioner, Dr Vincent Olatunji, the body said in a Facebook Post.

The delegation said the objective of the visit was to draw inspiration from Nigeria on matters of personal data protection, and how it can make it a key aspect of ongoing digital transformation efforts in Somalia.

They shared knowledge on issues related to the data protection legislative frameworks in Nigeria such as the data protection act which was enacted last year, as well as key questions about data governance, enforcement, and compliance.

Addressing the delegation, Olatunji first presented an overview of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, its model, key pillars and roadmap, before underlining the critical nature of data protection in building a robust digital infrastructure an economy.

He added that for countries establishing independent data protection bodies, they must do so while taking a number of factors into consideration, and such endeavours must also align with regional and international best practices in the domain.

“It is all about working together to build a global digital economy, and the foundation of that economy is digital identification. The protection of all citizens worldwide is now a paramount issue, even at the level of the UN, because data protection is a human right,” said Olatunji as quoted by Voice of Nigeria.

Global digital transformation efforts and the emergence of new digital technologies are making data protection even more relevant and indispensable, the official said, while encouraging Somalia as a country to make data protection a major priority through consultation and sensitization.

The Somalia Ambassador, in his own remarks, thanked the NDPC for opening its doors to the visiting team, underlining that “we need the knowledge and experience of our brothers in Nigeria.” He said the knowledge-sharing trip will go a long way in helping the country shape its data protection and digital transformation undertakings.

Knowledge-sharing has been identified as a major factor in global efforts to build impactful DPI.

The SDPA’s recent trip to Nigeria comes not long after the identity authority in the country (NIRA) held consultations with national and foreign partners to improve the legislative framework and technological considerations for the country’s digital ID program.

Article Topics

Africa | biometrics | data protection | digital identity | Nigeria | Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) | Somalia | Somalia Data Protection Authority (SDPA)