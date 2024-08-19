Somalia reviews legal framework, technology side of its digital ID implementation

Government officials and representatives from partner organizations in Somalia recently shared views on how to lay a solid legal and governance foundation for the country’s digital identification system.

The discussions took place for three days in the capital Mogadishu, and included officials from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and civil society organizations, as reported by Nation.

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) led the reflections as stakeholders crossed views on various ways through which the country’s legal and digital identity architecture can be further strengthened.

Participants also looked at how Somalia can benefit from the experience of other countries that are successfully implementing digital identification projects, and leverage on the support provided by international development organizations such as the UN and some of its agencies.

Somalia’s digital ID project is already benefiting from the assistance of Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Speaking about the consultative meeting, NIRA Director, Abdiweli Timacadde, said the discussions were an opportunity to enable the country lay the “foundation for a secure, efficient and inclusive national identification framework that will empower the Somali people and strengthen our country’s governance.”

Suggestions made during the meeting touched on aspects including the need for a legal and governance framework that meets international standards and the role of cutting-edge technology in modernizing the identity management system. The tips offered generally aim at refining the country’s digital ID template and highlight the importance of using the right technology to ensure a transparent, inclusive and secure identification system which makes it possible for NIRA to undertake proper identity management.

Somalia started issuing biometric national ID cards last September for the first time after a 30-year break. Authorities say they plan to deliver up to 15 million IDs by the end of 2026.

Last year, an academic study published by the Heritage Institute of Mogadishu, an independent research and policy think tank based in the capital, proposed a strategy for the effective implementation of the a national digital identity program for the politically unstable country.

