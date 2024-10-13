FB pixel

Binding physical and digital worlds with biometrics key to decentralized ID

Digital Identity NZ webinar panel makes the case
| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Binding physical and digital worlds with biometrics key to decentralized ID
 

Stakeholders in New Zealand’s digital identity ecosystem addressed the evolution of identity systems, particularly focusing on decentralized identity and biometrics in a recent Digital Identity NZ webinar sponsored by NEC.

With rules and regulations for New Zealand’s trust framework set to be published imminently, and the accreditation process expected to open by year-end, the move toward decentralized identity systems is gathering pace.

Dr. Vica Papp, executive council and vice president of Digital Identity NZ emphasizes the empowerment users can achieve with decentralized identity systems. “You have the opportunity to get privacy back into your own hands,” she notes, while also highlighting the importance of technological literacy as a necessary trade-off for this control.

Roger Ford, managing director at Innovise NZ further explores the role of biometrics in these new systems. “Biometrics and facial recognition are essential parts of unlocking decentralized identity’s potential for businesses,” Ford explains, emphasizing how these technologies are integral to improving both security and user convenience.

The role of biometrics in New Zealand’s decentralized ID

Steven Graham, general manager, biometrics and innovation at NEC ANZ reinforces this idea, explaining that biometrics add an extra layer of security to identity management systems. “It’s essential for people to understand how biometrics enhance security, particularly in decentralized systems where individuals have more control over their personal data,” he explains. This theme of user-centric data control was echoed by James Little, market development lead for the Digital Identity Services Trust Framework Authority at DIA. Little points out that under New Zealand’s decentralized identity framework (DISTF), biometrics are always used with the user’s consent and are designed to benefit the individual.

The panel also discussed the differences between device-based biometrics, such as those used on smartphones, and off-device biometric systems provided by specialized vendors. Off-device tools, they argued, often feature more stringent security thresholds, making them more reliable in identity verification processes. These higher thresholds provide stronger assurances that a biometric match is both accurate and secure, something that is not always guaranteed by native device biometrics.

When it comes to digital credentials, trust frameworks were identified as essential. These frameworks, like Europe’s Digital Green Certificate, ensure that digital credentials can be verified and trusted based on cryptographic principles, such as private keys. The structure guarantees that digital identities are both genuine and secure, allowing service providers to verify credentials.

Privacy and selective disclosure

A key benefit of decentralized identity is selective disclosure, where users can share only the information required for a particular interaction. For example, someone buying alcohol might only need to prove they are over 18, without revealing their full date of birth. As Papp put it, “We are creating the digital equivalent of covering up the parts of your driver’s license you don’t want to show.”

New Zealand’s DISTF regulatory framework is designed to preserve privacy while promoting the use of decentralized systems. “The goal is always to give citizens more control over their personal information,” says Little. He also highlights that the government is already rolling out accreditation processes under DISTF, aiming for full implementation by the end of the year.

The conversation also touched on the global alignment of decentralized identity systems, with Ford noting that New Zealand is following global trends, particularly those in Europe.

As concerns over deepfakes and AI-powered fraud grow, the panel stressed the importance of coupling biometrics with liveness detection technologies to combat these threats. Biometrics can also play a role in revoking fraudulent credentials in decentralized systems, providing a mechanism for eliminating invalid or compromised identities.

Additionally, panelists encouraged businesses to get involved with the ongoing regulatory developments and to consider how decentralized identity could benefit their operations.

