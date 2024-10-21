ENISA launches working group for EUDI Wallet certification

Europe’s main cybersecurity agency is inviting experts in cybersecurity certification, digital wallets, electronic identification and trust services to join a new working group focusing on certifying EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallets.

In September, the European Commission requested the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, ENISA, to develop a scheme for cybersecurity certification for the EUDI Wallet. The scheme was designed to ensure that digital ID wallets operate securely and uniformly across EU member states and verify that each wallet meets security requirements.

The Ad Hoc Working Group will support the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) in creating the cybersecurity certifications. The call is open until November 18th, 2024.

Open standards are key for EUDI Wallet: Hippo

Open standards will break down the barriers preventing the widespread use of digital wallets by establishing common protocols and frameworks. The European Union’s electronic identification, authentication and trust services regulation, known as eIDAS 2.0, is a prime example of this approach, says Jim Small, head of identity at UK-based digital consultancy Hippo Digital.

“This regulation aims to create a consistent framework for digital identity across Europe, enabling citizens and businesses to securely use their national electronic identification schemes in other EU countries,” Small writes for government relations service Think Digital Partners.

Despite its successes, however, the EU is still facing challenges ahead. These include securing data privacy and security, financial inclusion, interoperability and regulatory compliance.

“Creating a global digital wallet ecosystem requires collaboration between governments, financial institutions, technology companies, and standards organizations,” says Smalls, adding that public-private partnerships can drive innovation and accelerate adoption.

Hippo works with UK government departments and private firms, including the British public broadcaster BBC, Virgin Red rewards club, SkyBet betting platform, delivery service Evri, Equifax and more. The firm published a white paper in August detailing digital ID case studies, including the login service for the UK National Health Insurance (NHS) app and voluntary anti-gambling service Gamestop.

