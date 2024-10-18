FB pixel

NIST establishing $15M standardization center for critical technologies led by ASTM

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Government Services
NIST establishing $15M standardization center for critical technologies led by ASTM
 

The U.S National Institute of Standards and Technology is standing up a Standardization Center of Excellence to be led by ASTM International, and has allocated $15 million to fund it.

The Center will work on building standards for critical and emerging technologies that are considered essential to America’s competitiveness and national security.

ASTM International, which has been advocating for the importance of standards for facial recognition since at least 2021, will partner with multiple organizations involved in standards development, according to the announcement. They include the American National Standards Institute, better known as ANSI, the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), IEEE, UL Standards and Engagement, CSA Group, Accuris, Nexight Group and others.

NIST Associate Director for Laboratory Programs Charles Romine emphasized the importance of American participation in formulating international standards.

“This first-of-its-kind public-private partnership will help us advance international standardization for the critical and emerging technologies that are changing our lives every day, such as artificial intelligence, quantum technology and biotechnology,” he comments.

The Standardization Center of Excellence will focus on encouraging private sector participation early in the process, particularly from small and medium-sized enterprises, and on building up the workforce capacity for “a pipeline of professionals” that can lead standards development efforts. It will collaborate with NIST on a pilot program to accelerate standards development for selected technologies, and create a data-sharing hub to be a central resource for the standards ecosystem.

NIST intends for the center’s work to align with the U.S. Government National Standards Strategy for Critical and Emerging Technology (USG NSSCET).

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has announced a webinar on “The Future of NIST Technical Evaluations of Biometric Technologies” for November 12. The webinar is sponsored by Leidos and SAIC, and will feature NIST’s Patrick Grother. For its part, NIST has announced the International Face and Fingerprint Performance Conference (IFPC) 2025, co-hosted by DHS S&T and the EAB, will be held April 1 to 3.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Swissbit zeros in on authentication security with FIDO2 for govt and private sectors

Swissbit, a provider of secure embedded storage and cybersecurity technology, has announced two collaborations in the span of a week…

 

PopEye to strengthen EU border biometrics with gait recognition integration

The European Union has launched a pilot project to study how biometrics can be captured from on-the-move subjects to speed…

 

Passkeys can make online payment authentication easier, but it’s complicated

If passkeys are adopted for online payments, the technology’s user base could scale rapidly. But payments are complicated, leading the…

 

Amazon is ready to use digital identity, even though its hard

Remote digital identity proofing is in the midst of a dramatic upheaval, but the change is not proceeding quickly. A…

 

Mastercard highlights the growing case for biometric authentication and payment passkeys

At the Authenticate conference, Mastercard executives Jonathan Grossar, VP, product management, and Fred Tyler, VP, emerging digital products for North…

 

‘We need more Orbs. Lots more Orbs’: Worldcoin rebrands as World in massive push

Worldcoin is now World, and it is absolutely determined to put its biometric-scanning Orbs everywhere: this is the key message…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events