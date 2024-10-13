Reflections on the Global Digital Public Infrastructure summit 2024

The Global Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) summit 2024 has drawn attention to the transformative power of DPI in driving digital connectivity and governance around the world. MOSIP (Modular Open-Source Identity Platform) was a key participant at the event, participating in a DPI interoperability panel, and confirmed the importance of standards for seamless integration across DPI and digital wallets.

At the summit, MOSIP showcased its identity platform, emphasizing its commitment to making digital identification more accessible, particularly for developing nations. The open-source model, which allows countries to customize and deploy digital identity systems tailored to their needs, was a focal point of discussion.

The approach was particularly praised for empowering nations to have greater control over their citizen data while ensuring inclusivity. Several governments and private sector leaders expressed interest in MOSIP’s platform, which is already being deployed in countries like Ethiopia, Morocco, and Sri Lanka.

DPI and the future of connectivity

The summit also highlighted how digital public infrastructure is becoming the backbone of global connectivity. According to discussions at the event, DPI is seen as a vital component for digital transformation, serving as the underlying framework for essential public services such as digital ID, payment systems, and data governance.

So much so that World Bank’s vice president for digital transformation, Sangbu Kim, during the opening panel, confirmed that the World Bank is preparing to launch a global Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) program. This new initiative will complement existing efforts, such as the Identification for Development (ID4D) and Government-to-Person payments (G2Px) programs, both of which offer financial and technical assistance to countries working to establish reliable digital identity and payment systems, GovInsider reports.

Experts outlined DPI as “the next bound of connectivity,” indicating that the next wave of digital advancements will rely heavily on robust, transparent, and open digital infrastructures. MOSIP’s identity platform, in particular, was hailed as a prime example of such infrastructure, as it enables governments to roll out secure digital identification at a fraction of traditional costs while maintaining control over the system.

Reflections on the DPI movement

Reflecting on the summit, Hilda Barasa, senior policy advisor at Tony Blair Institute, emphasized in a LinkedIn post that DPI is a global movement that goes beyond technology and suggests it is about building trust, ensuring privacy, and enhancing citizen engagement. She noted that the discussions at the event reinforced how DPI can be a catalyst for change in countries where traditional infrastructure has been lacking or slow to develop.

“DPI, as it stands, is caught between vision and reality, public good and private gain, national sovereignty and global ambition,” she adds.

One of the core outcomes of the summit was the facilitation of strategic partnerships and collaborations. These partnerships are expected to play a critical role in helping countries fast-track their DPI implementation, allowing them to fully harness the benefits of digital infrastructure for sustainable development and societal progress, UNDP reports.

The Summit outlined seven key priorities – dubbed the “7 Big Bets” – that will guide DPI efforts over the coming years. This includes financing DPI, universal safeguards, and interoperability and standards for DPI, to name a few.

digital public infrastructure | Global Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Summit | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) | Tony Blair Institute | UNDP | World Bank