Global DPI Summit proposes 7 keys to speed up Africa’s digital transformation

The first-ever edition of the Global DPI Summit which took place at the start of this month in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, recognized Africa as a driving forcing in the implementation of digital public infrastructure (DPI) and proposed ways through which that journey can be bolstered for more robust economic impact.

Delegates drawn from 100 countries converged for the summit to cross views on methods of better harnessing the power of safe, inclusive, and resilient DPI to drive up progress toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) over three days.

An outcome statement after the gathering encapsulates the rich and wide-ranging three-day discussions and reflections, outlining seven important actions identified to help refocus Africa’s DPI journey and render it more meaningful in the coming years.

Among the issues agreed on is the need for more knowledge sharing and stakeholder engagement which involves technology exchange and cross-border collaboration; adherence to universal safeguards; inclusive innovation in the development of DPI technologies; ensuring thriving and flourishing local digital ecosystems; integrating sustainability and green practices into the development of DPI; seeking innovative financial models; as well as ensuring interoperability of digital ID and payments systems and setting the right standards through frameworks and policies for the development of the technology.

“The Global DPI Summit acted as a catalyst for fostering strategic partnerships and collaborations. These efforts will be instrumental in accelerating the DPI implementation journeys of various countries, enabling them to harness the full potential of DPI for sustainable development and societal advancement,” reads an iAfrica summary of the summit.

The summit featured several panel discussions and experience sharing sessions from some countries which are blazing the trail in DPI in Africa, and other parts of the world.

These exchanges touched on the efforts that are being made by these nations in “investing in digital identity systems, e-governance platforms, and digital payment solutions, which are improving access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and financial inclusion.”

Nigeria’s success in delivering public services on the back of its biometric digital identity program was specifically highlighted among examples of African leadership.

While the summit highlighted actions that must be taken at the level of individual countries, it also emphasized the role of “regional cooperation to ensure that Africa’s digital transformation is both sustainable and inclusive.”

It also recommended “forging new partnerships between African nations, international organizations, and private sector entities,” which are vital in “providing the technical expertise, funding, and policy support needed to scale DPI across the continent.”

The Global DPI Summit, which ran from October 1-3, was co-organized by Egypt’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and Co-Develop, an organization supporting DPI development efforts around the world. The event also had support from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), and the Office of the UN Secretary General’s Envoy on Technology.

The Global DPI Summit is held at a time when the DPI discourse is taking center stage on the agenda of governments and intergovernmental organizations.

The second edition of the event is scheduled for 2025, again in Egypt.

